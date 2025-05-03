No More Grease Splatters: The Best Way To Cook Crispy Mess-Free Bacon Isn't On The Stove

We'd like to officially petition for bacon to be regarded as its own food group — it's that good, and these simple strips bring so much additional flavor to any dish. Even the fat from bacon is a wonder in the kitchen, transforming your caramelized onions and making your morning toast completely crave-worthy. However, there is a drawback: Cooking it on the stove typically leaves that surface absolutely covered in grease splatter. If the thought of clean-up has been keeping you from enjoying bacon as often as you'd like, we'd like to put you onto what is actually the best way to cook it: in your oven.

There are a few reasons why this is, in fact, the superior bacon-cooking method. First and foremost, there is zero splatter to clean up — all the grease pools in the pan and stays there. Secondly, you can make more bacon at once, even using multiple baking sheets, which is great if you're feeding a crowd. Also, baking it renders crispy, evenly cooked strips every time, and you don't have to babysit it the way you do when pan-frying — you're free to attend to anything else you need to get done in the kitchen while it crisps up.