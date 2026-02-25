The Texas Roadhouse Menu Item Change That Led To A Customer Petition

Many Texas Roadhouse enthusiasts visit the restaurant for its wide variety of steaks or its beloved secret menu items, but there was once a loyal fanbase devoted to another item on the menu: chicken. While the chain offers a plethora of poultry dishes, from country-fried and barbecue chicken to grilled breasts topped with either cheese, gravy, or mushroom sauce, the one chicken dish that stole diners' hearts was the Chicken Critters. Truth be told, this popular version of tenders remains on the menu, but according to devotees, it's nowhere near the same as it was before the recipe was changed in 2017. Whereas previously the batter on the strips was described as tempura-like, the new ones had a standard batter found just about everywhere. Multiple Redditors have lamented the change.

In fact, Chicken Critters-lovers were so disappointed by the change to the recipe that they decided to go straight to the top, using Change.org to petition the decision-makers at Texas Roadhouse to revert to the prior take on the dish. Created shortly after the switch to the new recipe, the petition stated that, "Texas Roadhouse decided to give the middle finger to [its] loyal customers and change the recipe to their chicken critters," and described them as "bland, [grease-soaked] crud." While it garnered over 500 signatures, the fact that Redditors were discussing the dish over seven years later suggests that the plea to the chain was unsuccessful.