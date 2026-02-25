The Texas Roadhouse Menu Item Change That Led To A Customer Petition
Many Texas Roadhouse enthusiasts visit the restaurant for its wide variety of steaks or its beloved secret menu items, but there was once a loyal fanbase devoted to another item on the menu: chicken. While the chain offers a plethora of poultry dishes, from country-fried and barbecue chicken to grilled breasts topped with either cheese, gravy, or mushroom sauce, the one chicken dish that stole diners' hearts was the Chicken Critters. Truth be told, this popular version of tenders remains on the menu, but according to devotees, it's nowhere near the same as it was before the recipe was changed in 2017. Whereas previously the batter on the strips was described as tempura-like, the new ones had a standard batter found just about everywhere. Multiple Redditors have lamented the change.
In fact, Chicken Critters-lovers were so disappointed by the change to the recipe that they decided to go straight to the top, using Change.org to petition the decision-makers at Texas Roadhouse to revert to the prior take on the dish. Created shortly after the switch to the new recipe, the petition stated that, "Texas Roadhouse decided to give the middle finger to [its] loyal customers and change the recipe to their chicken critters," and described them as "bland, [grease-soaked] crud." While it garnered over 500 signatures, the fact that Redditors were discussing the dish over seven years later suggests that the plea to the chain was unsuccessful.
How to make an original Chicken Critters dupe
While the original Texas Roadhouse Chicken Critters may be a thing of the past, there is one Redditor who claimed they know the secret — or at least some of it — to recreating them at home. Having claimed to work at the restaurant for seven years, the user noted the crucial ingredient is the pickle juice in the brine, combined with oil and water (per Reddit). While they also mentioned a citrusy marinade powder that was mixed in, the ingredients for which are unknown — but a little citric acid and lemon zest wouldn't go amiss. After marinating, it's time to set up a dredging station. According to the post, you'll need to mix buttermilk with "Louisiana hot sauce and seasonings of your choice." They suggested seasoned salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder, and paprika. Then, whisk the same set of spices into the flour. Dip, dredge, and fry, and you'll have your own copycat Critters hot and ready for dipping in your favorite sauce.
Getting the recipe just right may take a little experimentation since the measurements aren't clear, but there are a few ways you can make sure you get the best results. First, don't skip the brine, which will ensure your chicken turns out juicy. And, for the crunchiest exterior, be sure to dredge the tenders twice before frying. Finally, if you're frying up a substantial amount of tenders, cook them in batches so that the oil remains at a steady temperature, and there is plenty of room between the pieces, so they cook evenly and come out perfectly crispy.