For Extra Juicy Burgers, Add One Chopped Ingredient To The Ground Beef
Achieving the juiciest burger is everyone's goal when grilling up patties, and there's no shortage of tips out there to do it. Some say sour cream is the key to succulent meat, while others swear by the butter-grating hack or incorporating unexpected pantry staples like peanut butter. However, Amy Wood, President and CEO of the Mushroom Council, suggests a different, veggie-based approach to boosting the moisture in your burger. "While some cooks use grated potatoes for this purpose, chefs increasingly turn to finely chopped mushrooms for the same reason, with added flavor benefits," Wood told Food Republic. "Mushrooms are nearly 90% water and release moisture gradually as burgers cook, helping patties stay tender."
In addition to improving the texture, Wood says the mushrooms also impart umami into the burgers, making them even more savory and crave-worthy — but that's not all. "Blending mushrooms into beef also adds nutrients like B vitamins and antioxidants, including ergothioneine, a naturally occurring compound being studied for its role in supporting long-term cellular and brain health."
Burgers that blend beef and mushrooms can also be pretty budget-friendly. By replacing a portion of the meat with the hearty produce, you can whip up more patties or save the protein for another recipe.
How to make a blended burger with mushrooms
Amy Wood suggests using a 50/50 ratio of mushrooms to beef when making a blended burger. This, she says, "delivers optimal juiciness and flavor while maintaining structure. It works especially well for thicker pub-style burgers and grill-ready backyard patties." But before mixing the 'shrooms with the meat, Wood recommends one crucial step: sauteing to remove excess moisture. Then, she suggests chopping them finely before adding them to your bowl with the beef and seasonings.
The process of mixing mushrooms and beef for burgers is pretty straightforward, but there are a few simple ways to make sure that the patties come together seamlessly. First, be sure to cool the mushrooms after cooking them before mixing them with the meat. Then, while you can use a sharp knife to mince them, a food processor will also do the trick, especially if you're looking for a finer texture. And if you want to build layers of flavor, season the mushrooms while sauteing. Garlic and onion are always winners, but you can also try herbs like sage and thyme, or heat things up with a dash of cayenne pepper.
Finally, once you've tried this blend with burgers, extend it to other beefy dishes that will also benefit from a moisture upgrade. Take your meatloaf to the next level with some shroomy goodness, or mix the fungi into other dishes like taco filling, meatballs, chili, or even a white Bolognese sauce.