For Extra Juicy Burgers, Add One Chopped Ingredient To The Ground Beef

Achieving the juiciest burger is everyone's goal when grilling up patties, and there's no shortage of tips out there to do it. Some say sour cream is the key to succulent meat, while others swear by the butter-grating hack or incorporating unexpected pantry staples like peanut butter. However, Amy Wood, President and CEO of the Mushroom Council, suggests a different, veggie-based approach to boosting the moisture in your burger. "While some cooks use grated potatoes for this purpose, chefs increasingly turn to finely chopped mushrooms for the same reason, with added flavor benefits," Wood told Food Republic. "Mushrooms are nearly 90% water and release moisture gradually as burgers cook, helping patties stay tender."

In addition to improving the texture, Wood says the mushrooms also impart umami into the burgers, making them even more savory and crave-worthy — but that's not all. "Blending mushrooms into beef also adds nutrients like B vitamins and antioxidants, including ergothioneine, a naturally occurring compound being studied for its role in supporting long-term cellular and brain health."

Burgers that blend beef and mushrooms can also be pretty budget-friendly. By replacing a portion of the meat with the hearty produce, you can whip up more patties or save the protein for another recipe.