The Secret Ingredient You Wouldn't Expect For The Juiciest Burgers

There are loads of ingredients to level up your burgers, but if you're looking to enhance their juiciness, David "chef Fig" Figueroa, grill expert and co-founder of Melinda's Foods, said there's one simple secret ingredient you should reach for: sour cream. "This stuff is like a moisture-locking magic trick, keeping your patty juicy by holding onto water and fat while adding a subtle tang that makes the beef taste even richer," he explained to Food Republic. "Think of it as a steakhouse secret hiding in plain sight."

In addition to being creamy and naturally able to retain water and fat, as chef Figueroa described, sour cream can be used as a tenderizer for meat. So it's no surprise that it's a winning choice for amping up the juiciness of your favorite burger. He said to just be sure that you, "[m]ix gently, form your patties, and let the sour cream do its thing."

Once you've made your burgers you can toss them straight on the grill or store them in the fridge for when you're ready to cook. But be sure to not let them sit much longer than overnight — acidic ingredients that are used to tenderize can break the meat down too much and result in mushiness.