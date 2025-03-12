The Secret Ingredient You Wouldn't Expect For The Juiciest Burgers
There are loads of ingredients to level up your burgers, but if you're looking to enhance their juiciness, David "chef Fig" Figueroa, grill expert and co-founder of Melinda's Foods, said there's one simple secret ingredient you should reach for: sour cream. "This stuff is like a moisture-locking magic trick, keeping your patty juicy by holding onto water and fat while adding a subtle tang that makes the beef taste even richer," he explained to Food Republic. "Think of it as a steakhouse secret hiding in plain sight."
In addition to being creamy and naturally able to retain water and fat, as chef Figueroa described, sour cream can be used as a tenderizer for meat. So it's no surprise that it's a winning choice for amping up the juiciness of your favorite burger. He said to just be sure that you, "[m]ix gently, form your patties, and let the sour cream do its thing."
Once you've made your burgers you can toss them straight on the grill or store them in the fridge for when you're ready to cook. But be sure to not let them sit much longer than overnight — acidic ingredients that are used to tenderize can break the meat down too much and result in mushiness.
How to make burgers juicy
Chef David Figueroa's only caveat is to avoid going overboard — a little goes a long way. "You want a burger, not beef pudding," he said. "About a tablespoon per pound of ground beef is the sweet spot. That keeps things juicy without turning your patty into a sloppy mess."
There are other ways to make succulent burgers, like choosing top-quality ground beef with a fat content of 20%. You can use another common kitchen staple to keep things moist: butter. Either form the patties around a pat of butter so that the fat can seep through while cooking, or grate it into your mixture of meat and seasonings.
Another solid option for introducing fat into your burger is to make them Juicy Lucy-style. Simply insert a chunk of cheese into the center of the burger, and let it infuse the beef with fatty goodness while it cooks.
Looking for unconventional ways to achieve the perfect patty? Consider applesauce. It's already known for being a great substitute for eggs or oil in baking, but you can use it for a moisture boost in your burgers, too. Try mixing it together with breadcrumbs or buttery crushed crackers before folding it in with the meat.
And if you really want to think outside the box, consider adding fat by using peanut butter in your burger. Then, spice it up with complementary additions like garlic, crushed red pepper, soy sauce, Sriracha, or chile oil for a unique flavor profile.