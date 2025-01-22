The Cut Of Steak That's A More Affordable Alternative To Pricey Ribeyes
Ribeye steaks are beloved for their impressive marbling and incredible flavor, considered by many to be the best cut to order at a steakhouse or make at home. But when choosing the perfect steak at the store, part of your consideration may be keeping your budget intact — and ribeye is one of the most expensive cuts. For a cheaper substitute, try a Denver steak.
Denver, also called chuck under blade, is a lesser-known and much more affordable steak cut that comes from beneath the cow's shoulder blade. It's actually a boneless short rib, beginning right where the tenderloin ends. Compared to the much tougher top blade, the under blade muscle doesn't get worked nearly as much, so it remains nice and tender. Denvers have almost no fat cap, so there's very little trimming to do once you get it home. This might worry you, since fat is flavor, but this steak still has evenly-dispersed marbling that melts beautifully into the tender meat. It makes for a juicy, buttery, delectable meal that will give a ribeye a run for its money.
Denver steak is readily available from many online retailers, but may be a bit more difficult to find at the supermarket (though many spots do carry it). Your best bet might be to ask your local butcher to prepare it for you. It may take a little extra work to find, but once you cut into your juicy steak, you'll be glad you put in the time.
How to prep your Denver cut and other inexpensive steaks
The Denver cut is far from typical cheap, lean steaks, so you can prepare it however you'd prepare your ribeye. Salt it on both sides and leave it uncovered on a rack to dry brine in the fridge for a couple hours, or up to overnight. As the salt extracts moisture, it liquifies on the surface and is absorbed into the steak to flavor it from the inside. You'll end up with a dryer exterior that leads to a perfect crust, protecting the interior from overcooking.
Certain ingredient pairings can make cheaper steaks taste gourmet, too, whether you're using a Denver steak or one of the more classic, lean, affordable cuts. Try smoked salt for a tastier crust, a cream sauce for extra flavor, or a marinade for better texture. While Denver steaks are perfectly suitable for marinades, it's less fatty ones, like skirt, sirloin, flank, and bottom round steak, that can really use the help. These have a lower fat content and can be much tougher and dryer than well-marbled beef, so a soak really comes in handy to add-much needed moisture.
How long you marinate your steak will depend on the thickness and the cut, but any mixture of salt, spices, and an acidic component (like vinegar, lemon juice, or wine) will work to break down tough proteins for a more tender, juicy bite. So, whether you seek out the perfect substitute or put in a little extra work, you certainly can find an affordable alternative to pricey ribeyes.