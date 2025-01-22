The Cut Of Steak That's A More Affordable Alternative To Pricey Ribeyes

Ribeye steaks are beloved for their impressive marbling and incredible flavor, considered by many to be the best cut to order at a steakhouse or make at home. But when choosing the perfect steak at the store, part of your consideration may be keeping your budget intact — and ribeye is one of the most expensive cuts. For a cheaper substitute, try a Denver steak.

Denver, also called chuck under blade, is a lesser-known and much more affordable steak cut that comes from beneath the cow's shoulder blade. It's actually a boneless short rib, beginning right where the tenderloin ends. Compared to the much tougher top blade, the under blade muscle doesn't get worked nearly as much, so it remains nice and tender. Denvers have almost no fat cap, so there's very little trimming to do once you get it home. This might worry you, since fat is flavor, but this steak still has evenly-dispersed marbling that melts beautifully into the tender meat. It makes for a juicy, buttery, delectable meal that will give a ribeye a run for its money.

Denver steak is readily available from many online retailers, but may be a bit more difficult to find at the supermarket (though many spots do carry it). Your best bet might be to ask your local butcher to prepare it for you. It may take a little extra work to find, but once you cut into your juicy steak, you'll be glad you put in the time.