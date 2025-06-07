The Clever Secret To Cooking 2 Dishes In Your Slow Cooker At Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The slow cooker is a gift to mankind, allowing you to throw in a host of ingredients in the morning and return home to a perfectly cooked dinner. If you're looking to increase variety in your meal without doubling the effort, there's an easy way to split the cooking in your slow cooker.

Buying or making a slow cooker divider and placing it in the middle of your pot will allow for two meals to cook simultaneously. You can make your own using aluminum foil (the regular variety works fine, but heavy duty aluminum foil is a safer bet). Whichever type of foil you use, it's better to layer up as the key to this hack is keeping the food separate. After a while in the slow cooker, thinner foil may bend and lose its stability.

Simply mold or cut your foil to fit the entire width of the slow cooker, and place it in snugly. Your foil should look like a "Z", with the top and bottom representing the stabilizing folds. You can also incorporate two separate slow cooker liners, though this may not be necessary, depending on what you're cooking. Making some garlic dinner rolls alongside fluffy mashed potatoes will ensure two delicious sides that won't impact the other as they cook, only coming together on your dinner plate.