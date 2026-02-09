Amazon's Best Slow Cooker, According To Reviews

We mentioned that it's large at 8 quarts, but what does that equate to? That's a whopping 32 cups, which, to put that in perspective, is enough to serve more than 21 people a full portion of soup. And yes, the shape makes it easier to pack and travel, but we also like the dry-erase label it comes with — it's perfect for potlucks or bake sales. Leave it on for hours, and it won't even leak. "There is a condensation collector on the back of the unit to keep from dripping as well! You can remove this at the end and dump out the water," one reviewer wrote (per Presto).

Even better: No matter how hot your crockpot-braised chicken with kimchi and forbidden rice gets, the outside stays cool to the touch. Plus, the swing-up handle makes carrying it from place to place a cinch; most oval slow cookers don't have a large handle. Instead, they sometimes (if you're lucky) have two small handles — one on each side — which makes carrying slightly tricky. And unlike many other pots, it comes with built-in cord storage and a utensil holder that clips into the lid, so you can take everything you need with ease (and you won't have to go looking for your serving spoon when you arrive).

And cleanup? A breeze. As with most slow cookers, the inner porcelain pot is removable, but so is the integrated lid. You can remove the glass to give it a thorough, proper cleaning every time.