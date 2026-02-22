Why Chicago-Style Popcorn Is So Special

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Order a Chicago pizza and you'll likely expect either a deep-dish pie or a tavern-style crust. You probably also want veggies on your hot dog when you get it Chicago-style, which comes with raw onions, fresh tomatoes, pickled sport peppers, and dill pickle. But you might not know that there's also a type of popcorn associated with the Windy City. It's a two-flavor mix of caramel and cheddar cheese, a combo you may even have had without realizing there's a regional connection.

The mix combines sweet and salty, a blend we love in things like chocolate-dipped potato chips or late-night pretzel-scooped ice cream. There's science behind why it works, as our taste buds can perceive sweetness more intensely when salt is present, and it also mutes bitter flavors. The popcorn blend additionally adds savory and sharp elements from the cheddar cheese, and together they create layered bursts of flavor in each handful.

The style originated at a gourmet shop called Garrett Popcorn that opened in Chicago in 1949. Sometime in the '70s, customers began getting a bag each of the CaramelCrisp and CheeseCorn and an empty bag, then combining the two. Garrett began selling the blend itself in 1977, calling it "Chicago Mix," and it took off, becoming associated with the city. It remains the company's most popular offering to this day, even as it has grown to more than 50 stores and sells through retailers nationally. Other companies now sell the combination too, and Garrett finished just short of the top in our ranking of Chicago-style popcorn brands on Amazon.