Why Chicago-Style Popcorn Is So Special
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Order a Chicago pizza and you'll likely expect either a deep-dish pie or a tavern-style crust. You probably also want veggies on your hot dog when you get it Chicago-style, which comes with raw onions, fresh tomatoes, pickled sport peppers, and dill pickle. But you might not know that there's also a type of popcorn associated with the Windy City. It's a two-flavor mix of caramel and cheddar cheese, a combo you may even have had without realizing there's a regional connection.
The mix combines sweet and salty, a blend we love in things like chocolate-dipped potato chips or late-night pretzel-scooped ice cream. There's science behind why it works, as our taste buds can perceive sweetness more intensely when salt is present, and it also mutes bitter flavors. The popcorn blend additionally adds savory and sharp elements from the cheddar cheese, and together they create layered bursts of flavor in each handful.
The style originated at a gourmet shop called Garrett Popcorn that opened in Chicago in 1949. Sometime in the '70s, customers began getting a bag each of the CaramelCrisp and CheeseCorn and an empty bag, then combining the two. Garrett began selling the blend itself in 1977, calling it "Chicago Mix," and it took off, becoming associated with the city. It remains the company's most popular offering to this day, even as it has grown to more than 50 stores and sells through retailers nationally. Other companies now sell the combination too, and Garrett finished just short of the top in our ranking of Chicago-style popcorn brands on Amazon.
Understanding Chicago's famous popcorn and how to recreate it
Even though Garrett pioneered the popcorn style as Chicago Mix, it can only call it that internationally. It uses "Garrett Mix" in the U.S. because of a Minnesota business called Candyland that holds the nationwide trademark for the name. The blend sold by Candyland is actually different from the original, adding its regular popcorn, flavored with oil and salt, to the caramel and cheese for a three-flavor combination. Despite that, it is legally the only Chicago Mix — but nothing prevents you from creating your own Chicago-style popcorn at home.
It is surprisingly simple to whip up a batch. Making caramel can be tricky, but using the wet caramel method — which differs from the usual dry caramel by adding water to the sugar — can be easier, and employing Carla Hall's glass pot lid tip to trap steam and prevent crystallization can also help. The cheese popcorn just needs to be tossed with melted butter and cheese powder you can buy online, and a little mustard powder gives extra flavor. You could also just use the cheese packet from boxed mac and cheese. Pop the kernels fresh on the stove or air-pop them if you prefer.
Another fun option is experimenting with twists on the original duo. You could swap the classic cheddar for hot cheese or a zesty cheddar jalapeño, or balance the sweetness by pairing sea salt caramel with the cheese. If you want some extra crunch, try a nut-loaded caramel. With so many variations available, you can mix and match to find your own signature Windy City blend!