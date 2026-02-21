How To Make Delicious Curry Without Coconut Milk

Whether it's a Thai green curry or a rich Malaysian rendang, one of the best ways to use coconut milk is to add it directly into your curry, instantly giving it body and depth. But while it's a staple in many Southeast Asian dishes, it's not the only way to thicken the dish and build richness. To explore other options, Food Republic spoke with Yasmin Henley, head chef, founder, and recipe developer at By The Forkful.

Henley's first recommendation for thickening curry is heavy cream. Its high fat content gives the sauce a rich and indulgent consistency, as well as balancing out the spiciness, which is why it's commonly used in North Indian classics like butter chicken. Another popular dairy-based thickener used in Indian cooking is yogurt, but for the best results, make sure it's full-fat to achieve that silky, velvety texture. Once the sauce has had plenty of time to simmer, stir in a dollop of your chosen ingredient and remove from the heat.

It's not just dairy that can make curries rich and creamy. Henley says a vegan-friendly alternative is cashew cream, which is commonly used in Indian dishes. Like coconut milk and heavy cream, cashews are also high in natural fats, helping to thicken up the sauce. Unlike dairy, however, they add a mild nutty flavor that keeps the dish lighter while adding welcome complexity. "Simply blend about 1 cup cashews and ½ cup water until you have a thick, creamy sauce," Henley advised. Once your cream is ready, you can treat it just like coconut milk or heavy cream in recipes.