Neither Maine Nor Maryland Is Considered The 'Oyster Capital Of The East Coast'

The East Coast reigns supreme when it comes to long-standing seafood traditions. Maine is celebrated for its world-famous lobster rolls, while Maryland is synonymous with steamed blue crab generously seasoned with the iconic Old Bay Seasoning. Yet while these seaside states boast thriving coastal food scenes, neither claims the crown when it comes to oysters. That distinction belongs to Virginia, widely regarded as the oyster capital of the East Coast.

The state is renowned for its oyster industry and is home to eight distinct oyster regions along the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic coast. For those less familiar with oysters, they take on the characteristics of the waters in which they grow; this reflection of their environment is known as the "merroir." Factors such as salinity, temperature, mineral content and tidal currents all influence their flavor and texture. As a result, oysters harvested from different regions can vary noticeably.

Virginia ranks first on the East Coast in oyster production, and according to Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance, the state has sold more than 40 million oysters each year since 2016. Beyond impressive production levels, oysters are deeply woven into Virginia's culinary identity. Several regional dishes have emerged over time, most notably the classic pairing of oysters with Virginia ham, in which the briny saltiness of the oysters meets the cured sweetness of the meat in a creamy sauce that highlights the state's land-and-sea traditions. In recognition of this heritage, the entire month of November is officially celebrated as Virginia Oyster Month, with many events taking place to honor the industry.