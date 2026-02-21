Why You Shouldn't Throw Fruit Scraps Out Of Your Car Window

To most people, tossing garbage out of a car window is an obvious no-no. Yet the same instinct rarely applies to fruit scraps. The reasoning seems harmless enough: They're biodegradable, so they won't leave any lasting mark on the environment. However, that's only half the story. While fruit waste will eventually break down, it doesn't do so without consequences. Unlike plastic packaging, the damage may be less visible and long-term, but throwing organic scraps on the roadside can still cause a whole host of unexpected environmental problems to arise.

Unless you're Babe Ruth, that fruit you toss from your car window isn't going to travel very far. It will most likely land near the roadside, where it will inevitably draw wildlife dangerously close to the incoming traffic. This places both them and drivers at risk of collision. On top of that, certain leftovers, like discarded apple cores, can cause digestive issues for animals, including dogs, while the seeds themselves can pose a choking hazard.

And while we're at it, let's clear up the biodegradable myth. Yes, technically, all fruits will break down over time, but some take much longer than people assume. Soft fruits, like berries, decompose relatively quickly, but citrus peels and banana skins can take several months to fully rot. That means they don't just continue attracting wildlife, they also linger as an unsightly form of litter long after they've been tossed aside. To make things worse, their seeds also break down slowly, but they also increase the risk of invasive fruit plants growing in non-native areas.