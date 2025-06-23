Don't Throw Away Your Apple Scraps: Make This Tasty Snack Instead

For creative cooks, finding delicious ways to reuse food scraps can be a fun way to get innovative in the kitchen. From boiling leftover chicken bones into a hearty stock to making your own spice blend from garlic and onion peels, there's an abundance of zero-waste ways to make the most of your ingredients. Apple lovers especially should hold on to any peels left over from making an easy apple crumble or preparing a pie by turning them into tasty cinnamon sugar apple chips. Food Republic spoke to Imam Mansoor Rafiq Umar, CEO & president at Halal Watch World LLC, to learn how to transform apple scraps into this simple crave-worthy snack.

Though you can use any kind of peels, "I like using Honeycrisp apples, which have the perfect sweet firmness," says Imam Umar. To start, preheat an oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, then gather the discarded skins of about four or five apples. "Toss the peels with a mix of one tablespoon sugar and ½ teaspoon cinnamon," says Umar. Then, space the peels out in a uniform layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet, making sure they lay flat and have enough space between them for even cooking. Once everything is ready for the preheated oven, bake the apple skins for an hour to an hour and a half and flip them halfway through. You want them to be "crispy but not charred," he says.