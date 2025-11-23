Don't Throw Away Banana Peels: Use Them In Your Garden For Plant Growth
No one likes unnecessary kitchen waste — but there are plenty of innovative, easy tricks to reduce your carbon footprint, like putting your food scraps in a compost bin or repurposing plastic takeout containers into planters for seedlings. Another eco-friendly trick is using your scraps directly in your vegetable garden, like banana peels. To find out how they are underused powerhouses for plant growth, Food Republic spoke with Tammy Sons, founder and CEO of TN Nursery.
"Banana peels are a great source of potassium and phosphorus which both aid in healthy roots as well as flower production," Sons explained. These are two compounds commonly found in most commercially sold fertilizers. Potassium supports strong stems, aids water regulation and flowering, and phosphorus encourages healthy roots and aids photosynthesis. On top of that, you'll also find that banana peels contain small traces of other important plant-growing nutrients like magnesium and calcium. Bananas are naturally biodegradable, and as they decompose, these nutrients are released into the soil over time. As the peels break down, they also improve soil structure, which boosts soil aggregation, aiding air and water movement.
"I like to soak the peels in water for a few days to make a fertilizer tea," Sons told us. "Another option is to bury the banana peels in the soil but be sure to cut them into small pieces so they will decompose." For faster decomposition, you could also blend the peels or add them directly to your compost bin alongside other scraps like eggshells for an extra nutrient boost.
Do's and dont's for banana peels in the garden
While the nutritional benefits of bananas are plentiful, it's not just us who can enjoy these perks. "I have found that some plants like roses, tomatoes, and pepper plants seem to really love the extra boost," Tammy Sons told us. These particular plants benefit from the potassium-rich peels, as they are all heavy potassium users. Visible positive effects of potassium include healthy flowering and fruit development. Other fruit-growing, flowering plants that will benefit from the potassium boost include citrus plants and berries. Also, as banana peels decompose and improve soil structure, they're great for hardy root vegetables like carrots and potatoes, which thrive on good soil structure for healthy development.
"The biggest mistake I have seen with this method is to use the peels whole," Sons told us. "Not only does this decompose slowly, it also can attract bugs or mold." Pests can spread very quickly, and once a pest infestation starts, it's very hard to get under control and can spread to other plants in your garden. Over time, pests and mold can damage or even kill your plants, so it's important to prevent this from happening. Also, Sons notes that while bananas are a good supplement to fertilizers, "your plants still need a complete range of nutrients." So alongside potassium and phosphorus (and the very small amount of magnesium and calcium), your plants will also need other micronutrients, especially nitrogen. This is why banana peels would be most effective in a homemade compost or as part of a balanced, organic fertilizer mix.