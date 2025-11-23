Don't Throw Away Banana Peels: Use Them In Your Garden For Plant Growth

No one likes unnecessary kitchen waste — but there are plenty of innovative, easy tricks to reduce your carbon footprint, like putting your food scraps in a compost bin or repurposing plastic takeout containers into planters for seedlings. Another eco-friendly trick is using your scraps directly in your vegetable garden, like banana peels. To find out how they are underused powerhouses for plant growth, Food Republic spoke with Tammy Sons, founder and CEO of TN Nursery.

"Banana peels are a great source of potassium and phosphorus which both aid in healthy roots as well as flower production," Sons explained. These are two compounds commonly found in most commercially sold fertilizers. Potassium supports strong stems, aids water regulation and flowering, and phosphorus encourages healthy roots and aids photosynthesis. On top of that, you'll also find that banana peels contain small traces of other important plant-growing nutrients like magnesium and calcium. Bananas are naturally biodegradable, and as they decompose, these nutrients are released into the soil over time. As the peels break down, they also improve soil structure, which boosts soil aggregation, aiding air and water movement.

"I like to soak the peels in water for a few days to make a fertilizer tea," Sons told us. "Another option is to bury the banana peels in the soil but be sure to cut them into small pieces so they will decompose." For faster decomposition, you could also blend the peels or add them directly to your compost bin alongside other scraps like eggshells for an extra nutrient boost.