Turn Frozen Fries Into A Seafood Appetizer With One Canned Ingredient

For comforting snacking with no fuss, it's helpful to keep a bag of frozen fries on hand. While there's nothing wrong with a classic ketchup-fry combo, you can also easily flesh out the potatoes into a full-blown appetizer. Craving a seafood spin, for example? Pair the spuds with canned clam chowder. Call it coastal poutine or New England loaded fries — either way, the flavors and textures pair to tremendous effect. Creamy, salty, crispy, and savory, it's an easy-going yet complex meal.

Plus, the duo comes together easy-peasy. Start by emptying your canned clam chowder into a stovetop pot and turn on low; you don't want to risk cold soup and ready fries. In a pinch, you could also warm up the soup in a microwave-safe bowl – just make sure to stir to avoid splatters. Meanwhile, grab your frozen fries: Both the waffle and classic stick shape work with this recipe. Bake the spuds, make the crispiest frozen fries of your life via a microwave and air-fryer, or deep-fry — it pays to prioritize crispiness. Serve the potatoes on a plate or bowl, and don't hold back with the soup, letting it drench the taters. Fit for both a cozy night in or an evening of entertaining, it's a delicious fork-in-hand fry appetizer to keep in mind.