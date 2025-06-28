Make The Crispiest Frozen Fries Of Your Life With This 30-Second Hack

Frozen french fries are a modern convenience that brings the restaurant into your own home (there's a scientific reason chefs prefer frozen fries over fresh, after all). Whether you're planning to enjoy them on their own with some kind of mouthwatering dipping sauce or they're going to play a starring role in a larger dish, they are best served hot and crispy — which means most people turn to their oven or air fryer. But according to David Davidov, recipe developer and creator of The Cooking Foodie, you can help these appliances achieve that crispy texture by first taking advantage of this 30-second hack: briefly microwaving the frozen fries.

"I've actually tested this trick quite a few times when I needed fries fast but still wanted that satisfying crisp," he said, informing us that microwaving frozen fries for a short time does two things: "It helps dry out any surface ice or moisture and also starts cooking the inside just a little." Essentially, it gives them a bit of a head start so that when they go into the oven — or air fryer — "the outside can crisp up properly without the inside still being frozen or too firm," Davidov said. He also added that this hack is "especially helpful if you don't want to rely on deep frying."