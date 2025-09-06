The Kitchen Tool Anthony Bourdain Never Used

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With more than two decades spent navigating the speed and chaos of New York's kitchens, Anthony Bourdain spoke with real authority on what it's like to work in a professional kitchen. In his memoir, "Kitchen Confidential," Bourdain wrote about one everyday, seemingly ultra-convenient tool that he believes can actually ruin one of your most commonly used ingredients: the garlic press.

While the garlic press is a must-have for Taylor Swift, when it comes to seasoned celebrity chefs, Bourdain's is just one of many who insist the garlic press has no place in serious cooking. The late chef wrote, "Garlic is divine. Few food items can taste so many distinct ways, handled correctly. Misuse of garlic is a crime. Old garlic, burnt garlic, garlic cut too long ago, garlic that has been tragically smashed through one of those abominations, the garlic press, are all disgusting. Please, treat your garlic with respect."

While the garlic press does indeed cut down prep time, Bourdain argued that the time saved isn't worth the flavor lost. There's truth in this critique. In an interview with Taste, New York-based chef Alex Raij revealed that most garlic presses are made of reactive metals, which can give food a sharp, metallic aftertaste. Many chefs also believe that pressing garlic intensifies its flavor, which isn't always a good thing, since garlic is meant to play a supporting role in most recipes. When pushed to the front and center of the flavor profile, its sharpness can quickly overwhelm any dish.