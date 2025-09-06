The Kitchen Tool Anthony Bourdain Never Used
With more than two decades spent navigating the speed and chaos of New York's kitchens, Anthony Bourdain spoke with real authority on what it's like to work in a professional kitchen. In his memoir, "Kitchen Confidential," Bourdain wrote about one everyday, seemingly ultra-convenient tool that he believes can actually ruin one of your most commonly used ingredients: the garlic press.
While the garlic press is a must-have for Taylor Swift, when it comes to seasoned celebrity chefs, Bourdain's is just one of many who insist the garlic press has no place in serious cooking. The late chef wrote, "Garlic is divine. Few food items can taste so many distinct ways, handled correctly. Misuse of garlic is a crime. Old garlic, burnt garlic, garlic cut too long ago, garlic that has been tragically smashed through one of those abominations, the garlic press, are all disgusting. Please, treat your garlic with respect."
While the garlic press does indeed cut down prep time, Bourdain argued that the time saved isn't worth the flavor lost. There's truth in this critique. In an interview with Taste, New York-based chef Alex Raij revealed that most garlic presses are made of reactive metals, which can give food a sharp, metallic aftertaste. Many chefs also believe that pressing garlic intensifies its flavor, which isn't always a good thing, since garlic is meant to play a supporting role in most recipes. When pushed to the front and center of the flavor profile, its sharpness can quickly overwhelm any dish.
Alternative methods to the garlic press
If you're among the camp who firmly believe the garlic press has no place in any kitchen, there are plenty of alternatives to slicing up your garlic that will perfectly reflect its subtle allium aromas.
The most logical first step is the old-fashioned method: using a knife. While this method may take a little longer, you'll save on clean-up, as garlic presses are notoriously difficult to wash and never seem to come out of the dishwasher clean. To prep, smash the clove with the flat side of your knife (leaving the skin on makes it easier to peel), then trim off the root end — the tough, fibrous tip. From there, dice the garlic into small pieces. This mince is less pungent and intense than garlic pressed through a tool, since fewer juices are released, making the knife method ideal when you want a milder garlic flavor to complement a sauce or marinade.
A quicker, more time-efficient option is using a fine grater. Leave the root end intact, peel the clove, and grate it over a bowl or plate until you reach the base, taking care to protect your fingers. This method produces results similar to a garlic press, with plenty of juice released for a sharp, spicy flavor. The trade-off: Your fingers may carry a lingering garlic aroma for a while. Due to the sharper flavors, a fine grater is best when you want the garlic flavors to shine, such as in stir-frys, dressings, or garlic bread.