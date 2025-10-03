9 Old-School Kitchen Tools That Still Hold Up Today

While the mortar and pestle might seem to be the most ancient of all kitchen tools, it's also the most enduring. At more than 35,000 years old it still stands as a valuable apparatus in kitchens around the globe. As the most refined chefs will tell you, using a mortar and pestle to crush herbs, spices, and more will lead to superior chutneys, curry pastes, and especially fresh pesto.

How so? A bowl and pestle mashes plants instead of cutting them, more effectively releasing their intense oils, aromatics, and flavors into your recipe. While slicing and dicing might penetrate your garlic cloves and mince your stems, crushing them will unleash their full potential, leading to more robust creations. Yes, a food processor is less work, but these shortcuts have their drawbacks. These electric devices often generate heat, and heat destroys the essential oils in herbs, occasionally even making garlic taste more bitter.

The mortar and pestle as a culinary tool dates back millennia; it was used by ancient Romans and Egyptians for medicinal purposes as well as for grinding grains to make flour. Although at first glance it might seem obsolete today, these vessels are still alive and well in the kitchen, wielded by home cooks and high-end chefs to make dishes from cuisines all over the world.

Consider picking up one of these ancient artifacts to make your next tapenade or aioli. Chili paste and salsa are another exceptional use for this time-tested tool. Using a device that has been around since the Stone Age allows a deeper connection to your food through this slower, more mindful process; it connects us to the millions of culinary traditions that have come before us using this very same medium.