Palm Springs' Signature Drink Has Been Winning Over Taste Buds Since The 1930s

A famed desert oasis (Coachella, anyone?), Palm Springs delivers a California flair that is rather unique. The city's character is even encapsulated in the drink realm, with the date shake a citywide signature. Stop by a café, lunch spot, or one of the city's many poolside resorts, and you'll find the thick, fruity beverage on the menu. A blend of simple vanilla ice cream, milk, and dates — sometimes in a dried, crystalline form — delivers a rich flavor despite a straightforward ingredient pairing.

The cornerstone fruit imparts a complex palate of dark sugar flavors. Tasting of raisin, molasses, or caramel, depending on the variety, the date's unique qualities shine through in liquid form. Plus, despite the tough composition, dates can become liquidy, as long as they're pulverized enough or pre-powdered and mixed with milk. It's a delicious pairing that arose as a way to incorporate the dates so abundantly grown in the region. Popularized as a non-alcoholic alternative during Prohibition, it's now a citywide classic, enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.

Naturally, such a buzz has led to a wide variety of versions. Some add walnuts or various nut butters for more flavor and extra thickness. Others replace the ice cream with yogurt and frozen bananas or add protein to craft a breakfast smoothie. For seasonings, salt, as well as cinnamon or cayenne, imbue extra flavor. Versatile yet always refreshing, a date shake is a tried-and-true Palm Springs classic perfect for the desert sun.