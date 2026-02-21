This Shoe Store Has A Food Court Reminiscent Of Costco's
Shoppers flock to Costco for its low prices and value-driven Kirkland Signature line. But the warehouse club also gets a lot of love for its food court, which is home to the legendary $1.50 hot dog and soda combo that has remained a price-stable icon for decades. As with anything else, success breeds imitation, and footwear brand Skechers has taken that to heart with a similar food court at its warehouse store in Gardena, California, outside Los Angeles.
The Skechers Food Spot is located at its largest factory outlet store, which is also one of its highest-traffic locations. Patrons place and pick up their orders at an outside window, and there's an outdoor dining space for eating onsite. Not only are some of its items similar to Costco's — like hot dogs, pizza, and soft-serve ice cream — but customers commented when it opened in 2023 that the menu's design and look were very similar as well, displaying large photos of the food with prices.
@lifehacksla
The worlds largest Sketchers Outlet has more than just lots of footwear. Hidden in the back is their own food court called the Food Spot. It looks just like Costcos with many of the same options and really affordable prices! #thefoodspot #sketchersfoodspot #gardena
The brainchild behind the operation, Skechers CEO Michael Greenberg, has noted that the concept is doing well. He likely took cues from Costco to entice customers to linger, viewing the experience less as a quick one-stop shop for shoes, and more as a shared (and delicious) social excursion.
Skechers mimics Costco's model with a broader but pricier menu
Beyond the menus' similar look and shared staples, how do the Food Spot and Costco's food court compare overall? One key difference is that Skechers utilizes name brands. For example, while both sell hot dogs, Skechers' are from Nathan's. The Food Spot also features Ghirardelli chocolate for its Chocolate Caramel Sundae and churro dipping sauce, along with soft-serve ice cream from California's Straus Family Creamery. Additionally, the Food Spot offers Angus beef double cheeseburgers, Nashville Spiced Crispy Chicken sandwiches, Citrus Chile Roast Chicken sandwiches, Cobb and Caesar salads, and both regular and garlic parmesan fries.
While Skechers' food is affordable, Costco is still the more budget-friendly option. For shared staples, a Food Spot hot dog costs $3.50, compared to Costco's $1.50 (which includes a drink). Similarly, Skechers charges $3.50 for a pepperoni pizza slice and $20 for an 18-inch pie, whereas the same items are $1.99 and $9.95 at Costco. For other mains, Skechers' burgers, sandwiches, and salads range from $7.00 to $8.50. In contrast, Costco's Chicken Bake is $3.99, and its Combo Calzone, Hot Turkey & Provolone Sandwich, and Rotisserie Chicken Caesar Salad are all $6.99. However, the Food Spot does not require a membership, whereas having a card has become a strictly enforced rule for Costco's food court.
Putting selection and price aside, is the Food Spot actually any good? The smash-burger-style double cheeseburger, Nashville hot chicken sandwich, and french fries have earned positive reviews. Opinions have been more mixed — perhaps surprisingly — for the Nathan's hot dog, while most reviewers agree that the disappointing pizza is best skipped.