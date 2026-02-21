This Shoe Store Has A Food Court Reminiscent Of Costco's

Shoppers flock to Costco for its low prices and value-driven Kirkland Signature line. But the warehouse club also gets a lot of love for its food court, which is home to the legendary $1.50 hot dog and soda combo that has remained a price-stable icon for decades. As with anything else, success breeds imitation, and footwear brand Skechers has taken that to heart with a similar food court at its warehouse store in Gardena, California, outside Los Angeles.

The Skechers Food Spot is located at its largest factory outlet store, which is also one of its highest-traffic locations. Patrons place and pick up their orders at an outside window, and there's an outdoor dining space for eating onsite. Not only are some of its items similar to Costco's — like hot dogs, pizza, and soft-serve ice cream — but customers commented when it opened in 2023 that the menu's design and look were very similar as well, displaying large photos of the food with prices.

@lifehacksla The worlds largest Sketchers Outlet has more than just lots of footwear. Hidden in the back is their own food court called the Food Spot. It looks just like Costcos with many of the same options and really affordable prices! #thefoodspot #sketchersfoodspot #gardena ♬ Lil Boo Thang – Paul Russell

The brainchild behind the operation, Skechers CEO Michael Greenberg, has noted that the concept is doing well. He likely took cues from Costco to entice customers to linger, viewing the experience less as a quick one-stop shop for shoes, and more as a shared (and delicious) social excursion.