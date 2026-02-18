How Much The Most Expensive Sandwich At Katz's Delicatessen Costs
While unfortunately on the decline, diners continue to function as a cherished part of New York City's dining culture. A come-as-you-are environment to grab a comforting meal, the city's home to hundreds of options — with few more famed than Katz's Delicatessen. To say the eatery is a Big Apple institution is putting it lightly. The restaurant is among the most widely known in the U.S., turned even more iconic through movie appearances like "When Harry Met Sally."
Such a storied heritage has certainly turned Katz's Delicatessen uber-crowded, so you may naturally wonder what prices are like, too. The deli's famed pastrami sandwich will set you back some $28.95, and the popular Reuben is $29.95, and they're not even the priciest on the menu — a status that goes to the Combo Sandwich, priced at $30.95. Perfect for those who want to double down on Katz's meat offerings, this meal melds two proteins alongside a condiment of your choice, all on deli rye.
Potentially, such an order could turn even pricier via customizations, like a $1 extra for a club bread upgrade — or to add cheese, cole slaw, or sauerkraut. Common vegetables like onions, lettuce, and tomatoes all run $0.60 a piece, too. Undoubtedly, that's a steep price for a sandwich, but the dish is famously large: You're likely approaching a pound of meat. In fact, the combo's outsized proportions make it one of the best dishes to split at the iconic deli.
Katz's Delicatessen sandwich prices in context
Entree prices for a sandwich at a casual eatery can feel intimidating. So before heading into a Katz's Delicatessen experience, it's helpful to add some context to the price point. For starters, the deli's accompanying sides are more affordable: Soups, fries, and salads all land under the $10 mark. If you're okay with missing out on a dine-in experience, you can also opt for the cost-effective Katz's Sandwich Package for two, which comes with two pastrami sandwiches, pickles, fries, cole slaw, and two beverages for $80.
In the context of New York City prices, that's not so bad — a mid-range restaurant here often nears $60 a person, after all. Look into some of the city's other best old-school diners, and such sandwich prices attain further clarity, too. A Katz's Delicatessen's sandwich may be a few dollars more than rivals Pastrami Queen and 2nd Ave Deli, but you're actually paying less per pound of meat here. Considering you're also getting to try New York's unique pastrami in a famed environment, it adds up to a context likely worth the few extra dollars.