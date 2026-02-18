How Much The Most Expensive Sandwich At Katz's Delicatessen Costs

While unfortunately on the decline, diners continue to function as a cherished part of New York City's dining culture. A come-as-you-are environment to grab a comforting meal, the city's home to hundreds of options — with few more famed than Katz's Delicatessen. To say the eatery is a Big Apple institution is putting it lightly. The restaurant is among the most widely known in the U.S., turned even more iconic through movie appearances like "When Harry Met Sally."

Such a storied heritage has certainly turned Katz's Delicatessen uber-crowded, so you may naturally wonder what prices are like, too. The deli's famed pastrami sandwich will set you back some $28.95, and the popular Reuben is $29.95, and they're not even the priciest on the menu — a status that goes to the Combo Sandwich, priced at $30.95. Perfect for those who want to double down on Katz's meat offerings, this meal melds two proteins alongside a condiment of your choice, all on deli rye.

Potentially, such an order could turn even pricier via customizations, like a $1 extra for a club bread upgrade — or to add cheese, cole slaw, or sauerkraut. Common vegetables like onions, lettuce, and tomatoes all run $0.60 a piece, too. Undoubtedly, that's a steep price for a sandwich, but the dish is famously large: You're likely approaching a pound of meat. In fact, the combo's outsized proportions make it one of the best dishes to split at the iconic deli.