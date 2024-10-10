New York City is home to some of the world's most iconic and recognizable foods, from a $1 slice of pizza to black-and-white cookies to a "baconeggandcheese," said all in one word. Food from cuisines all over the world have been embraced and adopted by New York City culture. Take pastrami, for example. While New York City doesn't have an exclusive claim to the deli meat, pastrami did first arrive in the U.S. via New York. Some historians credit Sussman Volk for making the introduction — in 1888, the Romanian immigrant became the owner of the first deli in New York City and began offering residents the Jewish classic, pastrami sandwich on rye. Over the years, New York City has developed such a specific way of preparing the meat that the style has become synonymous with the region.

Generally speaking, pastrami is a type of deli meat made from beef, then brined, covered in flavorful seasonings, smoked, and steamed. But not all pastrami looks or tastes the same. Elsewhere in the U.S., thinly sliced red pastrami is the standard. This type of pastrami is spiced with coriander and paprika, and it requires a shorter cooking time before it is ready to serve. New York pastrami, sometimes called "black pastrami," is seasoned with pepper and molasses, and it requires a more tedious cooking process to achieve its iconic black crusting and pink interior. The whole process allows New York style black pastrami to maintain the many flavors that the fat and juices provide.