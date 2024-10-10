What Makes New York Pastrami Different From Other Varieties?
New York City is home to some of the world's most iconic and recognizable foods, from a $1 slice of pizza to black-and-white cookies to a "baconeggandcheese," said all in one word. Food from cuisines all over the world have been embraced and adopted by New York City culture. Take pastrami, for example. While New York City doesn't have an exclusive claim to the deli meat, pastrami did first arrive in the U.S. via New York. Some historians credit Sussman Volk for making the introduction — in 1888, the Romanian immigrant became the owner of the first deli in New York City and began offering residents the Jewish classic, pastrami sandwich on rye. Over the years, New York City has developed such a specific way of preparing the meat that the style has become synonymous with the region.
Generally speaking, pastrami is a type of deli meat made from beef, then brined, covered in flavorful seasonings, smoked, and steamed. But not all pastrami looks or tastes the same. Elsewhere in the U.S., thinly sliced red pastrami is the standard. This type of pastrami is spiced with coriander and paprika, and it requires a shorter cooking time before it is ready to serve. New York pastrami, sometimes called "black pastrami," is seasoned with pepper and molasses, and it requires a more tedious cooking process to achieve its iconic black crusting and pink interior. The whole process allows New York style black pastrami to maintain the many flavors that the fat and juices provide.
New York pastrami requires a rather lengthy cooking process
New York pastrami has to endure a very particular preparation method in order to achieve the desired tenderness and rich flavor from a cut of rather tough beef. The high maintenance needed to perfect black pastrami was originally created out of necessity as a way to preserve cheap cuts of beef navel. While the process takes a bit of time, authentic delis in New York still follow every step to preserve and respect the pastrami style. Katz Deli, one of the most famous New York delis — and commonly recognized for its feature in the movie, "When Harry Met Sally" — outlined the exact preparation process that the restaurant has followed for over 100 years. New York pastrami is pickled, spiced, then smoked until the outer crust appears black. It is then boiled and steamed before being carved into thick slices and placed on rye bread, one of the best bread types for savory sandwiches.
For those who aren't a subway ride away from an authentic New York City deli, there are still ways to try this iconic variety of pastrami for yourself. New York pastrami has migrated from coast to coast, and it can now be found in certain delis across the U.S. that abide by the particular prepping and cooking process. Even certain delis in Los Angeles (which claim to serve the best pastrami sandwiches) follow the traditional New York style of pastrami preparation, down to the thick-cut slices and blackened crust.