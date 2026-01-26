5 Restaurants That Became More Iconic Through Movies
Have you ever watched a character enjoying a meal in a movie and thought to yourself ... I'll have what she's having? There are many restaurants that have appeared in iconic films, and when you can visit these spots in real life, it can feel like stepping into a piece of cinematic history. After all, there are plenty of restaurants from film and TV, but only a handful are really, well, real.
Some movie settings fade quietly into the background, while others can leave a long-lasting impression. Sometimes it's because an iconic scene unfolds there, turning an ordinary, unremarkable dining room into a pop-culture landmark. Other times, the restaurant becomes inseparable from the story itself, serving as the central backdrop rather than just a passing location.
When a real restaurant appears on screen in a hit movie, it can instantly become a cultural sensation. Fans travel from far and wide to feel closer to their favorite films or just to visit a piece of cinematic history in person. Some places were already famous before their movie moments, like Katz's Delicatessen, which was the setting for one of Hollywood's most iconic rom-coms, "When Harry Met Sally," while others went from local favorites to global attractions overnight, such as Mystic Pizza, which was heavily featured in a hit coming-of-age movie of the same name. This newfound fame can completely change the business, and tables can begin to become a hot commodity. Some keep true to their roots, changing little, whereas others bank off their cultural-icon status by releasing merch, themed food products, and even start expanding their locations.
I'll have what she's having at Katz's Delicatessen
No list of restaurants made iconic through movies would be complete without the addition of Katz's Delicatessen. The New York deli was forever etched into pop-culture history thanks to "When Harry Met Sally" and the unforgettable "I'll have what she's having" scene. Released in 1989, director Rob Reiner was a regular at the deli before he decided to include it in the film. The famous moment has made Katz's a pilgrimage site for cinephiles and food lovers alike, and the exact table where it was shot is still preserved and marked for fans to visit and eat on — but expect lots of demand for it.
Long before it achieved global fame, Katz's Delicatessen was already beloved by New Yorkers and foodies like Anthony Bourdain. Founded in 1888, the deli originally served the city's growing immigrant communities and was taken over in 1903 by Willy Katz, a Jewish man starting a new life in America. Today, you can still taste that rich legacy in its traditional kosher-style fare: think towering pastrami on rye, matzoh ball soup, and the ever-iconic Reuben.
Decades after the film's release, Katz's Delicatessen once again found itself back in the spotlight during one of television's biggest events, the Super Bowl. For Super Bowl LIX in 2025, Hellmann's mayonnaise created a nostalgic commercial that revisited the iconic deli setting. In the ad, titled "When Sally Met Hellmann's," Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited at the same table to play Harry and Sally once again, reenacting the famous scene with Sally enhancing her turkey sandwich with Hellmann's mayo in a hilarious callback to the original performance.
Life is like a box of chocolates at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
An interesting addition to the list is Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., which was born in the movie "Forrest Gump," when the titular character starts a shrimping business in honor of his friend Bubba. Although the restaurant didn't technically exist before the film's release, it became an iconic dining destination thanks to the movie's cultural impact.
"Forrest Gump" was a box office sensation, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of 1994 and earning nearly $700 million worldwide. It quickly developed a massive fanbase, and restaurateur Anthony Zolezzi capitalized on this success by acquiring the rights to the name Bubba Gump Shrimp from Paramount Pictures in 1995. The following year, a partnership with Rusty Pelican Restaurants led to the opening of the first Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurant in Monterey, California, which, just like the film, became an instant hit.
The restaurant features a menu of classic American seafood dishes, with shrimp as the focal point, alongside fish, burgers, and Southern-style comfort food. The chain hasn't forgotten its roots, with dishes named after characters and famous moments from the film, such as Run Across America Sampler — a nod to Gump's cross-country journey — and Mama Gump's Garlic Bread Basket. On top of that, when customers want to make an order, they can use a sign on their table that reads, "Stop Forrest stop." Since 1996, it has grown to around 30 locations across the United States, mainly located in tourist hot spots, as well as international locations worldwide, from Mexico to Japan.
Grab a slice of heaven at Mystic Pizza
Nestled in the sleepy fishing town of Mystic, Connecticut, Mystic Pizza was put on the map by the 1988 film of the same name. Starring Julia Roberts, this movie follows the lives of three waitresses working at the pizzeria. The movie transformed the real-life restaurant into a major tourist attraction and earned it the nickname "A Slice of Heaven," a slogan featured on the waitresses' t-shirts in the film. If you pay a visit to Mystic, be warned that the inside might not look like what you'd expect. Only the restaurant's exterior was used in the film, as the interior was too small to accommodate a full movie crew.
With its newfound fame, tourists flocked to the location, and Mystic Pizza capitalized on the attention by launching movie-themed merchandise and a frozen pizza line that is still sold in grocery stores nationwide, including at several Whole Foods locations. To accommodate the number of fans coming from all over the country to get a taste of its pizza, the brand opened its second restaurant, Mystic Pizza II, in 1991 in North Stonington, Connecticut.
Originally opened in 1973, Mystic Pizza became known for its secret sauce recipe, which was also referenced in the film. The pizza style is characterized as Greek pizza, a pan pizza known for its spongy crust and crispy bottom. This style of pizza is widespread in Connecticut, a state that hosts many other regional favorites like New-Haven (also known as "apizza") and Tavern-style pizza, and arguably rivals New York to take the nation's pizza crown. While fans' reactions to the pizza are mixed at best, whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that Mystic Pizza has secured its place in 80s pop culture and nostalgia.
Eat it up at The Regency Cafe
Across the pond, situated right around the corner from the beating heart of London's political center, is the Regency Cafe, an Art Deco Westminster landmark rivaling Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament. This true institution was featured in the 2004 cult-classic "Layer Cake," and was host to a tense breakfast which culminated in a fight involving a teapot. While the movie isn't as legendary as others mentioned on this list, it kick-started Daniel Craig's career and is largely considered his unofficial audition for James Bond, whom he later went on to play for 15 years. The restaurant has also appeared in the Elton John biopic "Rocketman," as well as the 2010 remake of the 1949 gangster film noir "Brighton Rock."
While "Layer Cake" may have turned the Regency into a tourist hotspot, it's always been something of a London establishment. Opened in 1946, this classic example of a "greasy spoon" — British slang for a small, cheap diner serving up a classic full English breakfast — has always attracted a diverse crowd, from everyday Londoners to members of the British political elite. If you plan to visit the Regency Cafe, try to get there early, as the line can wrap around the street. Also, make sure to go in prepared for its no-nonsense, blunt service.
Much of its enduring charm is thanks to its owners, Italian immigrants Antonio Perotti and Gino Schiavetta, who took over the restaurant in 1986. Up until recently, it was run by their children, Claudia and Marco. Despite their long history of ownership, Perotti and Schiavetta sold the cafe in 2024. The new management has made a direct promise to preserve the cafe's historic charm, but with plans for co-branded products and international expansion on the horizon, regulars are worried about the future of this beloved spot.
Dine like tomorrow never dies at Rules
Another London institution that didn't really need a movie to become more iconic is Rules, an upscale eatery located in Covent Garden. This elegant restaurant is known for its classic British cuisine and refined atmosphere, which is reflected in the fact that it has been featured in the 2015 James Bond film "Spectre," and has also appeared in several episodes of hit period drama "Downton Abbey," cementing its place in both cinematic and television history.
Established in 1798, Rules proudly boasts the title of London's Oldest restaurant, and for those looking to get a taste of traditional British fare, there are few better places to go. It has built its reputation on specializing in game meat, much of which is sourced directly from its own estate located in Durham; you'll also find classic British desserts like sticky toffee pudding and golden syrup sponge. According to Rules, over the centuries, the restaurant has been frequented by a remarkable roster of notable figures, from literary legends such as Charles Dickens to stars of the silver screen like Charlie Chaplin.
In true Bond fashion, Rules seeks to embody the peak of elegance and sophistication, with a smart-casual dress code that encourages its patrons to embrace the restaurant's timeless charm. Unlike most restaurants that gained fame through films and tourist hype, Rules has retained much of its local character, continuing to attract a steady stream of regulars alongside curious visitors. With a coveted spot on the Michelin-guide, it's definitely worth paying a visit.