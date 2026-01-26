5 Restaurants That Became More Iconic Through Movies

Have you ever watched a character enjoying a meal in a movie and thought to yourself ... I'll have what she's having? There are many restaurants that have appeared in iconic films, and when you can visit these spots in real life, it can feel like stepping into a piece of cinematic history. After all, there are plenty of restaurants from film and TV, but only a handful are really, well, real.

Some movie settings fade quietly into the background, while others can leave a long-lasting impression. Sometimes it's because an iconic scene unfolds there, turning an ordinary, unremarkable dining room into a pop-culture landmark. Other times, the restaurant becomes inseparable from the story itself, serving as the central backdrop rather than just a passing location.

When a real restaurant appears on screen in a hit movie, it can instantly become a cultural sensation. Fans travel from far and wide to feel closer to their favorite films or just to visit a piece of cinematic history in person. Some places were already famous before their movie moments, like Katz's Delicatessen, which was the setting for one of Hollywood's most iconic rom-coms, "When Harry Met Sally," while others went from local favorites to global attractions overnight, such as Mystic Pizza, which was heavily featured in a hit coming-of-age movie of the same name. This newfound fame can completely change the business, and tables can begin to become a hot commodity. Some keep true to their roots, changing little, whereas others bank off their cultural-icon status by releasing merch, themed food products, and even start expanding their locations.