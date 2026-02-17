How Much Protein A Can Of Vienna Sausages Actually Has

Since they're already cooked, you can just pop the top right off of a can of these meaty cylinders and dig in with your fork (or hands, if that's your jam). But you can also jazz them up with a dip on the side — think mustard, barbecue, or cheese sauce — or layer them on crackers or between slices of bread.

Beyond being a quick and easy way to get a little protein in your life, Vienna sausages can also be incorporated into dishes, sometimes serving as the star of the show. Use them to make pigs in a blanket (and don't sleep on upgrading them with some bacon) or smother them with a grape jelly and chili sauce mixture for a fuss-free appetizer. Or, serve them on sliced buns like hot dog sliders alongside typical toppings like chili, sauerkraut, relish, and condiments.

Finally, you can use the little meats to change up your traditional meals. Slice them up and fold them into mac and cheese; use them in place of classic sausage in other pasta dishes. Sides like fried rice or baked beans can also be made heartier with some slices of the sausages — and soups and stews can be rounded out with them, too. And, don't skip out on beefing up breakfast with some diced Vienna sausages that can be easily incorporated into omelets, hashes, and home fries.