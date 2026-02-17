How Much Protein A Can Of Vienna Sausages Actually Has
Whether you're looking for a quick source of protein in the morning or want a boost after a workout, there are lots of options out there, but not all are portable and non-perishable. Canned meats, however, are easy to pop in a bag for a simple snack. Of course, chicken and tinned fish are always popular go-tos, but if you're a fan of hot dogs, Vienna sausages may be the frankfurter-adjacent protein solution you're after. Common brands clock in at about seven to 10 grams of the macronutrient for a serving size of 4.6 ounces.
So what are these short, weiner-style bites that come in a can? The primary ingredient is often chicken with beef and pork mixed in, along with corn syrup, seasonings, and preservatives like sodium nitrite, as well as additives like sodium phosphate. Plus, while you can just pick up the classic meaty-flavored style, there are other options that range from smoky to spicy, and even barbecue-infused. As for the texture, don't expect a sausage-like snap — instead, they veer towards a softer consistency.
How to eat canned Vienna sausages
Since they're already cooked, you can just pop the top right off of a can of these meaty cylinders and dig in with your fork (or hands, if that's your jam). But you can also jazz them up with a dip on the side — think mustard, barbecue, or cheese sauce — or layer them on crackers or between slices of bread.
Beyond being a quick and easy way to get a little protein in your life, Vienna sausages can also be incorporated into dishes, sometimes serving as the star of the show. Use them to make pigs in a blanket (and don't sleep on upgrading them with some bacon) or smother them with a grape jelly and chili sauce mixture for a fuss-free appetizer. Or, serve them on sliced buns like hot dog sliders alongside typical toppings like chili, sauerkraut, relish, and condiments.
Finally, you can use the little meats to change up your traditional meals. Slice them up and fold them into mac and cheese; use them in place of classic sausage in other pasta dishes. Sides like fried rice or baked beans can also be made heartier with some slices of the sausages — and soups and stews can be rounded out with them, too. And, don't skip out on beefing up breakfast with some diced Vienna sausages that can be easily incorporated into omelets, hashes, and home fries.