What Exactly Are Vienna Sausages And How Do You Eat The Nostalgic Canned Meat?

If you've ever found yourself strolling down the canned foods aisle at the grocery store staring down rows of spam and canned ham, it's very likely that you've come across one of the most divisive canned meats on the planet: Vienna sausages. Traditionally sold in squat 4.6 ounce tins, these tiny, pre-cooked sausages have been a part of American culinary history since 1903. Produced in a similar style to hot dogs, Vienna sausages are made from meat trimmings (typically pork, chicken, and beef) and corn syrup that get emulsified into paste and stuffed into casings that are removed after the links are cooked.

Unlike most hot dogs, however, these cocktail-style sausages are typically seasoned and treated with liquid smoke and/or vinegar before being steamed. Once fully cooked and out of their casings, the Vienna sausages get chopped into two-inch bites and squeezed tightly into their cans, showered with chicken broth to add flavor, and heated once more for sterilization. Since the sausages are completely cooked, they're totally safe to eat straight from the can, but can also be heated and served with toothpicks as cocktail sausages, or wrapped in pastry dough to make pigs in a blanket. When properly stored, a can of Vienna sausages has a shelf life of up to five years.