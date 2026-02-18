The Old-School Ice Cream That's Hard To Find

Old-school food has its highs and lows. Some dishes are best left in the past, like Jell-O encased ... well, anything. Yet we believe some old-school treats are long overdue a comeback – take tutti frutti, for example, a creamy, colorful ice cream that's now impossible to find.

Before it was a beloved ice cream flavor, tutti frutti (meaning "all the fruits" in Italian) referred to candied fruits often preserved in brandy, which was a technique initially developed to enjoy summer fruits during the cold winter months. Over time, these candied fruits were used to upgrade just about anything, from baked goods like cookies, cake, and, of course, ice cream.

Tutti frutti ice cream was nothing short of a sensation in the United States, appearing in numerous cookbooks and even inspiring songs named after it. Some enthusiasts went so far as to claim they had invented the recipe themselves, although a little digging revealed that this dish was on menus as far back as 1860! But as is the nature of many food trends, they can sometimes be fleeting. Today, tutti frutti is mostly remembered as a nostalgic treat rather than something you'll find sold by big-name ice cream brands.