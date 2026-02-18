The Old-School Ice Cream That's Hard To Find
Old-school food has its highs and lows. Some dishes are best left in the past, like Jell-O encased ... well, anything. Yet we believe some old-school treats are long overdue a comeback – take tutti frutti, for example, a creamy, colorful ice cream that's now impossible to find.
Before it was a beloved ice cream flavor, tutti frutti (meaning "all the fruits" in Italian) referred to candied fruits often preserved in brandy, which was a technique initially developed to enjoy summer fruits during the cold winter months. Over time, these candied fruits were used to upgrade just about anything, from baked goods like cookies, cake, and, of course, ice cream.
Tutti frutti ice cream was nothing short of a sensation in the United States, appearing in numerous cookbooks and even inspiring songs named after it. Some enthusiasts went so far as to claim they had invented the recipe themselves, although a little digging revealed that this dish was on menus as far back as 1860! But as is the nature of many food trends, they can sometimes be fleeting. Today, tutti frutti is mostly remembered as a nostalgic treat rather than something you'll find sold by big-name ice cream brands.
There are still ways you can enjoy tutti frutti today
If you're feeling nostalgic for tutti frutti ice cream, or just curious to see what all the fuss was about, there are still a few ways to get your hands on this delightfully quirky flavor. You won't find it at big chains like Walmart or Target, but fortunately, it's still alive and well in places like Leopold's Ice Cream in Savannah, Georgia. This iconic spot has been serving classic scoops since 1919, so it's safe to say that your tutti frutti is in knowledgeable hands.
While tutti frutti is only available at select specialty shops in the United States, one unexpected location where it's still thriving is India, where it has taken a more economical and innovative form. Over there, tutti frutti is typically made using candied papaya reduced in sugar and mixed with a variety of food colorings to mimic different colored fruits. You'll find these sweet treats sold at candy shops, as well as in ice cream and other desserts.
If none of these options strike your fancy, why not have a go at making your own tutti frutti? It's basically just pickling, but with sugar and alcohol instead of vinegar. You could go down the traditional Italian route by submerging your fruits in a mixture of brandy, sugar, and water — or use the Indian candying method to save both time and money.