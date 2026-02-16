10 Items From Costco To Upgrade Your Home Bar
Home bars and cocktail nooks began trending in 2025 as inflation drove up the price of food and alcohol. The idea of mixing a drink at home is nothing new. Bar carts and trolleys have been around since the 1800s, although they started out as rolling tea services. Home bars debuted in the 1950s as families began spending more time at home. Today, bar carts are as popular as ever, and more home bar options and accessories are popping up all the time.
Whether you're just gathering essential tools or already have a custom-built setup, there are always little ways to upgrade your home bar. From basics like cutting boards to more advanced purchases like refrigerated beverage centers, home bars have a place for them all. Retail powerhouse Costco carries a range of products specifically for home bars, including DIY outdoor wooden bar kits. Here are some Costco items that can improve any home bar.
Rabbit Wine Decanter
This one's for the wine lovers and the people who want to love wine. Decanting a bottle of alcohol aerates it, allowing aromas to become stronger and the tannin compounds to mellow. In wine, tannins are present in the skin of the wine, and they become more pronounced during fermentation, giving each vintage a uniquely sour taste. For those who prefer wines with body but less bite, decanting is a great option to let you get the wine's flavor without the extra impurities. If you chill the wine before decanting, the process will add air to the wine while letting it naturally warm.
The Rabbit Wine Decanter has an aerating funnel and a microfilter, which removes sediment to ensure a smooth finish in the glass. The micro-openings allow the liquid to filter through slowly, creating a beaded or rainfall effect as it flows into the decanter. The carafe holds an entire bottle of wine and comes with a wooden coaster to keep your counter safe.
Crafthouse Signature 40-ounce Infuser
Infusing alcohol with fruits and spices takes patience and the right equipment. Luckily, the Crafthouse Signature Infuser puts (almost) all the necessary tools in one place. The three-chambered glass jug allows you to flavor your choice of spirits with whatever tastes best to you. And, as a surprise bonus, it won't take weeks to do.
The infuser jug lets you place it in the fridge for up to three days, slowly transferring the flavor of lemon slices, cherries, plums, vanilla, or anything else into the alcohol. Just note that the individual chambers have a filter between them, not a fully closed cap. This doesn't mean the jug will leak, but it does mean that whatever you place in the top section will filter down into the lowest. So, it's best to think about the complete cocktail experience that you want and combine the ingredients from there.
Crafthouse Jumbo Cocktail Shaker
Cocktail shakers are an important part of the home bar setup. These devices let you combine, aerate, and cool drinks in a few quick shaking motions. Alcohols have different densities, so they can be hard to combine through just stirring. As a general rule, if a cocktail contains anything other than alcohol, like an egg white, syrups, citrus, or dairy, it could benefit from a good rattle. Just double check your recipe for the dairy one, though. Some of those will foam beautifully when shaken, while others don't do as well.
The Crafthouse Jumbo Cocktail Shaker is perfect for mixing up a large batch of cocktails because it holds 50 ounces of liquid. It has double walls to help rapidly cool the drink and is made of stainless steel for easy cleanups. There's a built-in strainer, too, making this a multi-functional bar tool that can be used for one drink or many anytime you like. If you're looking for inspiration, here are 30 classic cocktails to try.
Crafthouse Round Ice Bucket with Tongs
We have another item from Crafthouse here, which is the Fortessa company's barware line. The Crafthouse Round Ice Bucket with Tongs holds 106 ounces of ice, making it easy for the at-home bartender to cool a drink in a glass or in a shaker without running back and forth to the fridge. And as a bonus, the tongs will keep your hands warm while filling your glass. While an ice bucket might seem like an extravagance, and this one is luxurious, they're also helpful for a home bar. This old-school item keeps the ice cold, thanks to insulated double walls, and is also made of stainless steel.
Double-walled insulation works when the air is sucked from between the two walls, leaving a space that makes it difficult for heat to pass through. This keeps the liquid inside the container hot or cold for hours because the heat doesn't transfer as quickly as it would in a single-walled bucket.
Neatfreak 24 Bottle Stacking Metal Wine Rack
If you want to store more than a few bottles of wine at a time without using up too much cabinet or counter space, then a wine rack is a time-tested solution to your problem. The helpful stands were created in the Medieval period when wine began to be stored in standard glass bottles. The uniform size of the bottles allowed standardized racks to be built where wine would be stored on its side, taking up less space and keeping the cork wet.
The massive racks that evolved beneath monasteries to hold the monks' wine are now small, compact, and may just fit on your cabinet. This one, for instance, holds two dozen bottles while measuring under 17 inches wide by 14 inches deep. It stands just under 3 feet tall and is stackable if you want to build up instead of out with multiple racks.
Farberware Build-a-Board Set
Cutting boards might not be the first item that springs to mind when you think about making a cocktail, but every home bar needs one for chopping ingredients like lemons, limes, and oranges. As luck would have it, this Farberware set comes with two. The set even has locking lids to keep things fresh and prevent insects from landing on your fruit slices. One of the bamboo boards is entirely flat, while the other has six compartments for garnishes, tiny umbrellas, or snacks. The locking lids let you stack them for storage, as well.
Cutting boards have been around longer than you might think. In fact, paintings in ancient Egyptian tombs show wooden blocks or flat stones being used to prepare food. Today, cutting boards can be made from a variety of materials, including glass, metal, and bamboo, like this set pictured. As it turns out, bamboo is a useful material to make cutting boards from due to it being resistant to scratches and being made from an easily renewable resource. The one caveat is that bamboo should be cleaned with hot, soapy water after each use to prevent bacteria growing in the porous material.
Zwiesel Sensa Red and White Wine Glasses
Wine glasses are distinctive pieces of glassware. Some have stems, while others don't. But either way, the glasses are immediately unmistakable thanks to their wide bowls and bases. And they're designed that way for a reason. Wine glasses have those wide bottoms to help oxygenate the liquid and to concentrate the aromas in the center of the cup. This enhances the experience by letting the nose lead. You get to smell the drink, which primes your palate, before the alcohol touches your tongue.
This set of Zwiesel Sensa stemmed wine glasses includes four glasses for red and four glasses for white. The classic designs are simple and elegant, and the long stems let you hold the glass without warming the vino with your hands. Even better news? The set is dishwasher safe, so cleanup after your next game night just got that much easier.
Coravin Timeless Three Wine Preservation System
Have you ever had a cork break off in the neck of your wine bottle? How about a glass of bitter or vinegary wine after forgetting to re-cork the bottle? This preservation system from Coravin lets you bypass removing the cork entirely, ensuring your wine stays fresh for weeks or months after opening. The preservation system works by keeping air out of the wine before it can be poured or decanted. While aerating wine helps open up aromas and flavors, too much oxygen can make the wine bitter.
To avoid that happening, Coravin created this device. A long needle goes through the wine bottle's cork before the interior of the bottle is pressurized by Argon gas capsules. You can pour and stopper the bottle through the preservation system's spout, keeping your wine like new for as long as it lasts. The system also comes with a case for storage or taking the device on the go.
Klaris Clear Ice Maker
If you love large bar-style ice cubes for their stylish flair and ability to keep drinks cool without watering them down, you're in luck. This ice maker from Klaris creates clear 2-inch square cubes for your cocktails. And, it comes with several small storage containers to let you build up a collection of up to 20 cubes before your next party. Costco customers report the machine is easy to clean and set up, with it being almost ready to use straight out of the box.
The large ice cubes melt more slowly than smaller ones, and the machine filters the water to clarify it while freezing. This results in clear cubes that make your cocktails look professional, even if you made it in your pajamas. The machine can produce eight cubes in a 24-hour period, making it easy to build up your supply in just a few days.
Vinotemp Free-Standing Beverage Center
Home bars and cocktail nooks can be as simple or as elaborate as you like. Whether you want a single bar cart with a few essential tools and spirits or a lavish setup with a custom-made bar, stools, and a dedicated cooler, there are plenty of options for you. And if you fall into the category of those needing extra space to store cold drinks, beer, wine, or Champagne, there's a world of beverage centers to choose from.
This small but mighty freestanding refrigerated beverage center from Vinotemp can hold 34 bottles of wine, or 108 standard beer or soda cans. There are also three adjustable shelves that can be removed, depending on your space needs. The unit has a touch control panel which allows you to adjust the temperature between 37 F and 65 F, and there's a glass door so you can check to see what you have at a glance.