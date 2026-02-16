10 Items From Costco To Upgrade Your Home Bar

Home bars and cocktail nooks began trending in 2025 as inflation drove up the price of food and alcohol. The idea of mixing a drink at home is nothing new. Bar carts and trolleys have been around since the 1800s, although they started out as rolling tea services. Home bars debuted in the 1950s as families began spending more time at home. Today, bar carts are as popular as ever, and more home bar options and accessories are popping up all the time.

Whether you're just gathering essential tools or already have a custom-built setup, there are always little ways to upgrade your home bar. From basics like cutting boards to more advanced purchases like refrigerated beverage centers, home bars have a place for them all. Retail powerhouse Costco carries a range of products specifically for home bars, including DIY outdoor wooden bar kits. Here are some Costco items that can improve any home bar.