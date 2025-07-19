X Must-Have Tools You Need For Your Bar Cart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sure, there's intriguing fun to enjoying a tipple at a cocktail bar, but mixing drinks at home can be satisfying, too. There is expertise to the process: You'll need to learn how to make classic cocktails with the right technique. However, once you've stocked up on a few bottles for your bar cart, you'll just need to supplement with some must-have gear to kickstart the process.

Essentially, the necessities include a vessel for construction, tools for measuring and integrating components, as well as simple utensils for finalizing the drink. You may already have some of these tools lying around — like a juicer or a peeler — while other components are affordable parts that ease the creation process.

Not every tool is necessary for all drinks; some prefer stirred cocktails to elaborate shaken ones, after all. And if you're not a fan of fruit-based cocktails (instead preferring spirit-forward creations), then scratch citrus equipment tools off the list. Really though, stock up the Amazon shopping cart with these utensils, and you'll be poised for the full spectrum of mixed drinks.