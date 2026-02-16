The Worst Fast Food Chocolate Milkshake Is Sold By A Struggling Chain

Milkshakes are magical creations that simultaneously cool you on hot days, indulge your sweet tooth, and satisfy ice cream cravings. However, not all shakes are winners. In ranking fast-food chocolate milkshakes, Food Republic separated the cream of the crop from the frozen flops, and one stood out as the worst of the bunch: the chocolate milkshake from struggling fast-food chain A&W.

There are many unforgettable fast-food milkshakes, but this one was memorable for all the wrong reasons. Our taste tester found the A&W shake to be overpriced for what you get: an icy drink lacking both texture and flavor. Costing almost $6, the lackluster shake was more vanilla than chocolate and, overall, just didn't measure up or deliver that satisfying, fudgy sip one expects from a chocolate milkshake.

One issue is likely the way A&W makes its shakes. The flavoring — chocolate sauce, in the case of the chocolate milkshake — is manually added to vanilla soft-serve ice cream and the other ingredients. In other words, it seems how chocolatey your shake is or isn't depends entirely on the worker making it and how generous they are (or aren't) in doling out the sauce. This imprecision certainly causes inconsistency.

When handed their shake at the drive-thru, our tester's first impressions signaled it was going to have wimpy flavor. A messy streak of chocolate sauce on one side of the cup implied the flavoring was added rather haphazardly, and the shake's pale color — more closely resembling vanilla than chocolate — indicated a skimpy serving of the add-in.