Cook Canned Artichokes In The Air Fryer To Easily Elevate Their Flavor

Artichokes are one of spring's most delicious crops. They do have a few downsides, though, like being hard to find fresh year-round, taking a long time to prepare, and having spiky outer leaves that can prick your fingers. Then there's the "choke" for which they're named: That hairy, inedible stuff which must be dealt with before you can access the inner delicacy that is the heart. That's why both canned and frozen artichokes are worth buying — not only is the difficult prep work already done for you, but they're available no matter the season.

Canned artichokes are quite good straight out of the jar. Whether you buy larger sections in a simple brine or the delicate hearts marinated in oil and spices, artichokes can be an excellent snack or elegant recipe boost. Cooking canned artichokes in the air fryer, however, is an easy step you can take to elevate their flavor even further.

Air frying brings out the best of artichoke's mild, earthy, and tangy notes while simultaneously crisping them up for an unbeatable texture. Because air fryers are basically small convection ovens, their circulating heat cooks canned artichokes quickly, allowing the centers to remain tender while turning the outside nice and crispy. (This technique is also why you should start cooking frozen Brussels sprouts in the air fryer, too.) Once you've munched on a batch of crunchy artichoke hearts hot out of the air fryer, you'll never again want to settle for a basic bowl of popcorn.