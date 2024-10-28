Cook Canned Artichokes In The Air Fryer To Easily Elevate Their Flavor
Artichokes are one of spring's most delicious crops. They do have a few downsides, though, like being hard to find fresh year-round, taking a long time to prepare, and having spiky outer leaves that can prick your fingers. Then there's the "choke" for which they're named: That hairy, inedible stuff which must be dealt with before you can access the inner delicacy that is the heart. That's why both canned and frozen artichokes are worth buying — not only is the difficult prep work already done for you, but they're available no matter the season.
Canned artichokes are quite good straight out of the jar. Whether you buy larger sections in a simple brine or the delicate hearts marinated in oil and spices, artichokes can be an excellent snack or elegant recipe boost. Cooking canned artichokes in the air fryer, however, is an easy step you can take to elevate their flavor even further.
Air frying brings out the best of artichoke's mild, earthy, and tangy notes while simultaneously crisping them up for an unbeatable texture. Because air fryers are basically small convection ovens, their circulating heat cooks canned artichokes quickly, allowing the centers to remain tender while turning the outside nice and crispy. (This technique is also why you should start cooking frozen Brussels sprouts in the air fryer, too.) Once you've munched on a batch of crunchy artichoke hearts hot out of the air fryer, you'll never again want to settle for a basic bowl of popcorn.
How to enjoy crispy, air fried artichokes
Fortunately, air frying canned artichokes requires very little effort. If you're using the plain or brined variety, just toss them with a small amount of oil and your favorite seasonings. You can skip this step if you're using the marinated kind, as these will already be doused in oil, herbs, and spices. For an even more flavorful crunch, you can coat them in breading — while there is a difference between breadcrumbs and panko, both will work equally well here. A sprinkle of parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast can add a tasty touch, too.
Arrange your artichoke pieces so that none are overlapping, as this will allow the air to circulate freely between them. Since air fryer models differ, you'll need to do a bit of experimenting to find out what works best for yours. Set the temperature to 390 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for approximately 10 minutes. If you're using a basket-style fryer, you may want to give things a shake about halfway through. Keep an eye on your artichokes as they cook to avoid burning.
These fried artichokes can be served with practically any dip you prefer. They pair wonderfully with ranch, blue cheese, tzatziki, or even ketchup. Alternatively, give them a squeeze of lemon or a drizzle of balsamic vinegar glaze. Since marinated vegetables majorly upgrade frozen pizza, try chopping up your crisped-up artichokes and tossing them onto your next tomato pie. They're also great in salads and sandwiches, and they're particularly delightful as a topping on casseroles and pasta dishes.