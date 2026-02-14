Peeling Bananas Shouldn't Be This Controversial. Reddit Debates

Sometimes, heated culinary debates have real-life consequences. For instance, the question of whether a burrito qualifies as a sandwich has actually been litigated in several state courts. Other food rivalries, however, carry far less legal weight — but that hasn't stopped people from weighing in passionately on the finer points of gastronomic minutiae.

Case in point: bananas. While many of us likely haven't paid much mind to how we peel the fruit, the proper point of entry is a surprisingly controversial topic on Reddit. "My husband is mildly infuriated that I open a banana from the antenna side," one user wrote (it should be noted that "antenna," here, refers to the protruding stem). "He says it should be opened from the other side like monkeys [do]."

Cue the uproar. Thousands of comments flooded the thread, with folks from both sides of the divide weighing in. One "antenna"-side loyalist claimed it was the only way, as the stem "even functions as a handle," while a "monkey"-side devotee wrote: "Once I realized Mario Kart bananas were from opening the butt, I started doing it that way."

Fascinatingly, this debate has cropped up in numerous threads over the years. Some peelers take an evolutionary approach to defend their stance: "While humans have evolved away from [monkeys], they have had thousands of years to prefect the art of banana eating, and they do it from the bottom," one user noted. Others, however, have gone completely rogue: "The best way to open a banana is by ripping it in half," one Redditor asserted. Talk about a split (sorry ... it had to be done) decision!