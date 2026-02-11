Add This Ingredient To Pot Roast For An Italian Boost
There are a lot of reasons to love a good pot roast. First of all, you can use less expensive and tough, underappreciated cuts of beef, such as bottom round, because of the low, slow braise used to cook it. It's also surprisingly customizable; you can add dried fruit for a bold, brighter flavor profile or toss in a bit of Coca-Cola to transform the texture. If you're craving a pot roast that reminds you of rustic dining in the Italian countryside, however, you just need one inexpensive ingredient: a packet of Italian dressing mix.
Dressing mix packets are basically flavor bombs in powdered form, combining concentrated amounts of ingredients such as garlic and onion, peppers, parsley and other Italian herbs, as well as a hint of spice in some cases. These dehydrated elements bloom when combined with liquid, such as the broth most people add before putting the roast in the oven (liquid also cooks out of the meat as it roasts).
To use, simply combine the dressing mix with the broth and pour it over the haunch of meat before cooking. It's really that simple. As an aside, if you're wary of seasoning mixes, you could also make your own Italian seasoning so you know exactly what's in it. You likely already have the ingredients in your pantry.
More ideas for making a pot roast with an Italian touch
There are plenty of ways to Italianize your pot roast, if you have the inclination to pick up the extra ingredients. For example, there is a type of Italian pot roast called stracotto, which translates to "overcooked" (perfect for a meal that gets a nice, long braise in the oven). It uses a lot of extra ingredients you don't typically find in the American version, such as whole peeled tomatoes, diced celery and carrots, fresh herbs, and even salty, savory pancetta. But, while it does require some extra elbow grease in terms of chopping and other prep work, the result is heavenly enough to transport you to Tuscany.
You might also consider combining artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes with your pot roast, flavors that derive from the south of Italy. These ingredients are easy to find and typically pantry-stable until opened, so they're great to stay stocked up on until you're ready to make the meal. Simply arrange them around the meat before cooking. For an extra dose of Italian amoré, try serving your roast with polenta, a northern food, or even over a hearty pasta, such as penne, rigatoni, or ziti.