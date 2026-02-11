Add This Ingredient To Pot Roast For An Italian Boost

There are a lot of reasons to love a good pot roast. First of all, you can use less expensive and tough, underappreciated cuts of beef, such as bottom round, because of the low, slow braise used to cook it. It's also surprisingly customizable; you can add dried fruit for a bold, brighter flavor profile or toss in a bit of Coca-Cola to transform the texture. If you're craving a pot roast that reminds you of rustic dining in the Italian countryside, however, you just need one inexpensive ingredient: a packet of Italian dressing mix.

Dressing mix packets are basically flavor bombs in powdered form, combining concentrated amounts of ingredients such as garlic and onion, peppers, parsley and other Italian herbs, as well as a hint of spice in some cases. These dehydrated elements bloom when combined with liquid, such as the broth most people add before putting the roast in the oven (liquid also cooks out of the meat as it roasts).

To use, simply combine the dressing mix with the broth and pour it over the haunch of meat before cooking. It's really that simple. As an aside, if you're wary of seasoning mixes, you could also make your own Italian seasoning so you know exactly what's in it. You likely already have the ingredients in your pantry.