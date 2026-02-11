You Can Skip This Step When Making Bacon In Your Oven

There are many ways to cook bacon, and aside from pan-frying, oven-baking is one of the most popular methods for achieving perfectly crispy strips. However, one step typically used in oven cooking is best skipped when making bacon, and that's preheating. While this may go against all-conventional wisdom, Food Republic spoke with Ashley Lonsdale, chef-in-residence at ButcherBox, who explained why starting with a cold oven actually delivers better results.

"Starting with a cold oven gives the bacon fat time to slowly increase in temperature," Lonsdale explained. "This gradual change renders the fat, which produces crispy, evenly cooked slices." Bacon fat is stored primarily in the white streaks running through the meat, and it cooks faster. When it's not given enough time to render, the shrinking fat will shrink much faster than the lean meat, causing it to contract and curl. The same principle also applies to pan-frying bacon, and instead of starting with a hot pan, placing the strips in a cold skillet and bringing the heat up gradually produces better rendering, more even browning, and allows the bacon to be basted in its own smoky flavors.

"If you want to go a step further, for the crispiest bacon, cook it on a wire rack set inside a sheet tray," Lonsdale added. This allows even circulation of air, and the rendered fat will collect in the tray, so you can strain it through a fine-mesh sieve for later use. Once cooked, allow the bacon to rest briefly on a paper towel to absorb excess grease.