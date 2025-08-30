Remove Grease From Your Backsplash With This Pantry Staple

There are many different kinds of kitchen backsplash out there. You've got classic and often cozier choices like ceramic or porcelain, as well as modern options such as stainless steel or other metallic finishes. But with different materials come different rules for how you use baking soda to remove tough grease stains.

"For ceramic or porcelain tile, I usually recommend mixing baking soda with a little water to form a paste," Thomas Borcherding explains, adding that once the paste is on the soiled spots, you can use a soft brush to lift the residue. This process "lifts grease without damaging the tile finish." Just remember that a crucial step is to let the paste sit for a while before cleaning it off, giving it sufficient time to break down even the most stubborn stains.

Keep in mind that you do have to be careful with certain materials to avoid damaging their finish. "On natural stone like marble or granite, you need to be more cautious. Baking soda is alkaline and can dull the surface if it's left too long," Borcherding says. His recommendation is to use a less concentrated method: "A light sprinkle on a damp sponge followed by a quick rinse works best." To prevent any water marks or streaks, he adds that it is essential to always dry the stone completely after cleaning.