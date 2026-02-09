The Pizza Restaurant That Has Built A Small Empire In Indiana

Because Pizza King and Pizza King Inc. began as one company, there are a few similarities. The brothers Swartz actually developed the pizzas together, and both versions of the restaurant still use diced toppings and cut the pizzas into squares (like the famous Chicago tavern-style pizzas). The menus are also very much alike, featuring — what else? — pizzas, as well as salads, sandwiches, pasta, and garlic bread.

The two chains have a lot of differences that have revealed themselves over the years, though. For example, a few Pizza King Inc. locations actually have a mobile train that not only works its way into the dining room, but it also delivers drinks table-side. You can place your order through an intercom that's located to the side of the table, and then when the drinks are ready, the mini-locomotive chugga-chugga-choo-choos them to your seats. But Pizza King will raise you a table-side train, for a table-side phone, which you can pick up and use to "ring the king," or call in your order from where you're seated.

Finally, each Pizza King Inc. location is slightly different from the others, too. That's because they are something akin to franchises, where the restaurant owners have access to the Pizza King Inc. branding, as well as its suppliers. While the restaurant owners all must sell certain items, the rest of the menu, and even their cooking methodologies, can be their own.