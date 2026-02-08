Why You Can't Go To The First-Ever Starbucks Location

When Starbucks first hit the scene, it revolutionized the coffee experience by offering a cozy, relaxed space away from home or work. Today, the brand is just as well known for its ever-growing list of innovative drinks, quirky drink sizes, and collectible merchandise. And while the iconic mermaid logo can now be spotted all over the world, anyone hoping to visit the very first Starbucks location may be disappointed to learn that it no longer exists.

The first Starbucks opened on March 30, 1971, at 2000 Western Avenue in Seattle, Washington. The early version of the brand looked very different from the Starbucks we know today and didn't even serve brewed coffee. Instead, it sold artisan whole-bean coffee, along with a curated selection of teas and spices. Although the shop was popular, the building was scheduled for demolition in 1976.

After the original location was torn down, Starbucks relocated nearby to 1912 Pike Place. For devoted fans hoping to connect with the brand's roots, this location is the closest alternative and often claims the title of the first Starbucks location. While it is not the original storefront, it does feature the original brown logo and offers a grab-and-go system with no seating, staying true to the brand's early days. Many coffee lovers treat it as a pilgrimage destination, so expect long lines.