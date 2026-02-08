The Chicago-Based Italian Restaurant That's Been In The Family Since 1930

America's story is the story of immigrants, and Chicago is one city whose food scene has been vastly improved by their arrival. Thanks to Italians, the Windy City boasts Italian beef sandwiches, as well as their lesser-publicized cousin, the gravy bread. Chi-town also features a proliferation of Italian restaurants, including Tufano's Vernon Park Tap, which has been operating for nearly 100 years.

Tufano's first opened its doors back in 1930, consisting of a barroom in the Little Italy neighborhood. It was a labor of love for Joseph DiBuono and his wife, Teresa Tufano, who both immigrated from Italy and lived next door to the restaurant. Word soon spread about the quality of the home-cooked food, and it reached the ears of even the city's most notorious gangster, Al Capone. Making him an offer he apparently couldn't refuse, Capone convinced Joseph to cook for him privately, making Teresa the "head chef," so to speak, at Tufano's.

As the years went on, the restaurant stayed firmly in the DiBuono family, with a whole cadre of aunts and grandmothers helping out in the kitchen. The current owner is Joey DiBuono, grandson of Joseph and Teresa, and while he has expanded the restaurant space, Tufano's is something of a time capsule; there are no individual menus, only chalkboards proclaiming what you can order, and it remains a cash-only joint (though it has moved with the times and accepts Venmo now).