The Once-Beloved Betty Crocker Cake Mix That's Virtually Impossible To Find Now

Turn down a grocery store's baking needs aisle, and boxed cake mixes take up a good deal of the shelves' real estate. Because they're so simple, it's easy to sample different flavors, but everyone has their favorite. Betty Crocker's Cherry Chip has many fans for its different-from-the-norm flavor, but they're frustrated because it's become almost impossible to get their hands on a box.

The Cherry Chip is from the company's Super Moist line that includes pudding in the mix and requires just eggs, water, and oil, but you can also swap in butter. People have been complaining on social media for a couple of years about not being able to find it anywhere except from online resellers at big markups. A Redditor who messaged Betty Crocker in March 2025 posted a response that said it had been discontinued in September 2024, but that it could come back seasonally in 2025.

It did, in fact, make a limited-time return in the summer with Betty Crocker sharing the news in an Instagram post. In fact, the company posted a picture of someone holding the cake mix in November of 2025 (via Instagram). In July of the same year, a Waterloo, Iowa, supermarket posted giddily on Facebook about getting the Cherry Chip mixes in, and claimed they'd be back the next summer. But despite the return, some people still couldn't find it. As of January 2026, with summer long since over, none are available on Walmart's website, and Amazon has three reseller listings, two that require buying multiple boxes, and one selling a single box for nearly $15.