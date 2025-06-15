How To Properly Substitute Oil For Butter In Your Boxed Cake Mix

There's nothing more annoying than when you pull out one of the best boxed cake mixes just to realize you ran out of oil. In this case, you may be wondering if you can use butter instead, and how that will affect the outcome of your dessert. To find out, Food Republic spoke to Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO at Dragonfly Cakes, for her expert opinion.

According to D'Aniello, substituting oil for butter is actually pretty common — and totally easy. "If you want to swap oil for butter, the basic rule is a 1:1 swap — but you'll want to melt the butter and let it cool slightly before mixing it in," D'Aniello said. This is so that it's easier to incorporate the butter since, in something like a homemade lemon drizzle cake recipe, room temperature butter usually gets creamed into the sugar. Since you don't have the opportunity to cream it, melted butter works better in this case. After that, it's full steam ahead with the recipe as usual, including using the same oven temperature and baking time.