Don't Throw Away Parmesan Cheese Rinds, Put Them In The Microwave

Once you've finished a block of parmesan cheese, you may be used to just throwing away the rind. However, that food scrap is packed with tons of umami flavor, great for not only upgrading store-bought pasta sauce, but also for creating some of the best cheese puffs imaginable. And all you need is a quick stint in the microwave.

After cutting the rinds into small squares, roughly the size of a pinkie nail, place them on some parchment paper. This helps prevent them from sticking to the plate while also wicking away any liquid they might release. The exact amount of time they'll need in the microwave varies based on how old they are, as the goal here is to evaporate all the moisture to leave a crisp texture. Start with 30 seconds, flip them to ensure even heat penetration, then repeat at 30-second intervals until the rinds are puffed but not burnt.

You'll want to be sure that your rind pieces have no traces of cheese left on them, as these may sabotage their ability to expand properly. If using a rind from hard parmesan cheese you revived with a damp cheesecloth, you may want to let it air-dry a bit before microwaving so it doesn't contain too much excess moisture. If you're able to nail the texture of these crispy little puffs, you'll have a dynamite ingredient that's perfect for anything from topping salads to snacking.