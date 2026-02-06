Don't Throw Away Parmesan Cheese Rinds, Put Them In The Microwave
Once you've finished a block of parmesan cheese, you may be used to just throwing away the rind. However, that food scrap is packed with tons of umami flavor, great for not only upgrading store-bought pasta sauce, but also for creating some of the best cheese puffs imaginable. And all you need is a quick stint in the microwave.
After cutting the rinds into small squares, roughly the size of a pinkie nail, place them on some parchment paper. This helps prevent them from sticking to the plate while also wicking away any liquid they might release. The exact amount of time they'll need in the microwave varies based on how old they are, as the goal here is to evaporate all the moisture to leave a crisp texture. Start with 30 seconds, flip them to ensure even heat penetration, then repeat at 30-second intervals until the rinds are puffed but not burnt.
You'll want to be sure that your rind pieces have no traces of cheese left on them, as these may sabotage their ability to expand properly. If using a rind from hard parmesan cheese you revived with a damp cheesecloth, you may want to let it air-dry a bit before microwaving so it doesn't contain too much excess moisture. If you're able to nail the texture of these crispy little puffs, you'll have a dynamite ingredient that's perfect for anything from topping salads to snacking.
How to use parmesan rind puffs
The outer layers of a parmesan wheel have the most flavor, so even just a few of these puffs can impart intense taste. Thanks to their texture and lack of moisture, you can use them to easily inject a cheesy punch into a variety of dishes, all with minimal effort.
Just like swapping out croutons with potato chips, these rinds are the perfect, gluten-free alternative to everyone's favorite crunchy salad topping. Creating croutons with the same level of umami can be a hassle, but these puffs are easy to keep on hand, provided you store them in an airtight container. Plus, some folks may love the taste of cheese but not like its texture on their salad. This is a great middle ground, providing crispiness that complements the greens while still offering some savory, salty flavor.
Parmesan puffs are a showstopping substitute for crackers at parties, perfect by themselves or when used for dipping. Since they already have tons of savoriness, they work well with lighter, vegetable-based dips, providing a snack you can quickly make before guests arrive. You can serve them with cold cuts to double down on the heartiness or pair them with fruits and jams to provide a dichotomy of flavor. Pears provide a bit of sweetness to balance out parmesan's salt content, while the mild tartness of raspberries and pomegranates works with the umami to create something that tastes incredibly complex.