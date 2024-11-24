Swap Out Salad Croutons With A Crunchy Snack Already In Your Pantry

The crunch and flavor of croutons can perk up any bag of lettuce and dressing, whether store-bought or homemade (and we have the secret to making the best croutons out there). But if you want to stray away from salad norms while still achieving the crispiness that croutons offer, try adding potato chips.

It might sound unconventional — a snack you can buy at a gas station mingling with fresh vegetables — but it's actually the perfect way to get the crunch you've been craving in your bowl. Simply grab your favorite bag of chips, crumble them into small pieces, and toss them into a kale chicken Caesar, Cobb, or any salad of your choosing.

As for which flavor of chips to use, the sky's the limit. A classic salt-and-vinegar chip adds a light tang, while cheese-flavored or barbecue chips bring unexpected savory flavors that can level up any bed of leafy greens. Try pairing a taco salad with tortilla chips, a Greek salad with tzatziki-flavored chips, or a Waldorf salad with sweet potato chips. To add even more crunch to each bite, place a couple of whole chips on top of the finished salad, perfect for scooping.