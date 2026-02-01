What Is Starbucks' 4-Minute Rule?

It doesn't matter if you're a Starbucks superfan or just stop in occasionally for a macchiato fix — any customer would agree it's annoying when you're waiting at the pickup counter, and it's taking forever. Of course, Starbucks knows this too, and the OG coffeehouse chain addressed the issue in a recent initiative that came amid slumping sales and longer lines in the cafés. It established a goal to have customers receive their order within four minutes of placing it.

Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol spoke about implementing the new four-minute target soon after being hired in the fall of 2024. He said in a call with investors that only about half of orders at the time were completed within four minutes, and that he'd be making some changes in an effort to expand that timing to all of them. Explaining why he chose four minutes as the threshold, he said it was based on feedback from both baristas and customers. He also considered that before the chain became a global giant, orders were being fulfilled in around two-and-a-half minutes.

The four-minute rule was officially rolled out in August 2025 for in-person and drive-thru customers, with a 12-minute goal for mobile and delivery. One of the changes made to help achieve it was having more staff during peak hours. It also simplified the menu by eliminating 30% of its items, dropping ones that weren't popular, were more complicated to prepare, or were similar to others they had, including some Starbucks Frappuccinos and the Oleato olive oil coffees. This means you'll have to say goodbye to ridiculous Starbucks orders, but the promise is a faster cup of coffee in return.