What Is Starbucks' 4-Minute Rule?
It doesn't matter if you're a Starbucks superfan or just stop in occasionally for a macchiato fix — any customer would agree it's annoying when you're waiting at the pickup counter, and it's taking forever. Of course, Starbucks knows this too, and the OG coffeehouse chain addressed the issue in a recent initiative that came amid slumping sales and longer lines in the cafés. It established a goal to have customers receive their order within four minutes of placing it.
Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol spoke about implementing the new four-minute target soon after being hired in the fall of 2024. He said in a call with investors that only about half of orders at the time were completed within four minutes, and that he'd be making some changes in an effort to expand that timing to all of them. Explaining why he chose four minutes as the threshold, he said it was based on feedback from both baristas and customers. He also considered that before the chain became a global giant, orders were being fulfilled in around two-and-a-half minutes.
The four-minute rule was officially rolled out in August 2025 for in-person and drive-thru customers, with a 12-minute goal for mobile and delivery. One of the changes made to help achieve it was having more staff during peak hours. It also simplified the menu by eliminating 30% of its items, dropping ones that weren't popular, were more complicated to prepare, or were similar to others they had, including some Starbucks Frappuccinos and the Oleato olive oil coffees. This means you'll have to say goodbye to ridiculous Starbucks orders, but the promise is a faster cup of coffee in return.
Smart Queue system for faster service is part of Green Apron Service initiative
Starbucks also implemented a new Smart Queue technology system to speed up getting drinks and food to customers. The algorithm-driven tech directs baristas on the sequence for preparing the orders, balancing in-store and drive-thru. However, some baristas on Reddit have reported issues with Smart Queue, with several saying it sometimes splits orders. It will guide them to make some drinks in one order, and then jump to another while the first one is still incomplete, before going back to finish it, frustrating them and the patrons.
The four-minute goal is part of Brian Niccol's customer service-focused Green Apron Service effort, intended to create a friendly, welcoming atmosphere and community space in line with the company's original ethos — the third place. It's brought back letting staff write names and fun messages on cups, as well as free refills during one visit — however, only of hot or iced brewed coffee or tea, no matter your initial order. The condiment bars were also returned with milk, creamer, and sweeteners that let people customize their drinks, although some Redditors say they avoid them. Additionally, it reversed its policy of letting anyone use the restrooms or spend time in the cafés without a purchase.
Starbucks reported in January 2026 that sales were up 4% in the last quarter of 2025, and Niccol claimed in an earnings call that the results were part of his ongoing turnaround. He also said stores that had staffed up at peak times were meeting the four-minute target.