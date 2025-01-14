Starbucks Officially Reversed A Major Policy And It Could End Up Costing You

Starbucks has dealt with its fair share of controversy over the past few years — from being accused of banning and removing Pride decorations from its stores to allegedly firing an employee of 26 years due to union involvement, the popular coffee chain is no stranger to outrage from customers and media outlets alike. Now, Starbucks is back in the news for reversing its famous open-door policy, which previously allowed anyone to use the company's café spaces and restrooms without needing to make a purchase. This means that the days of hanging out at Starbucks are of the past — now you must either buy something or vacate the premises.

The new policy, which was officially announced to all North American Starbucks locations on Monday, January 13, 2025 is thought to be a part of the company's overarching strategy to attract new customers amid continually declining sales. Starbucks has also posted the new code of conduct to its website, stating that the purpose for the change is to "provide clarity that our spaces — including our cafes, patios and restrooms — are for use by customers and partners." Other updates to the code of conduct include a ban on smoking, vaping, panhandling, as well as a sustained ban on the consumption of outside alcohol.