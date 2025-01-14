Starbucks Officially Reversed A Major Policy And It Could End Up Costing You
Starbucks has dealt with its fair share of controversy over the past few years — from being accused of banning and removing Pride decorations from its stores to allegedly firing an employee of 26 years due to union involvement, the popular coffee chain is no stranger to outrage from customers and media outlets alike. Now, Starbucks is back in the news for reversing its famous open-door policy, which previously allowed anyone to use the company's café spaces and restrooms without needing to make a purchase. This means that the days of hanging out at Starbucks are of the past — now you must either buy something or vacate the premises.
The new policy, which was officially announced to all North American Starbucks locations on Monday, January 13, 2025 is thought to be a part of the company's overarching strategy to attract new customers amid continually declining sales. Starbucks has also posted the new code of conduct to its website, stating that the purpose for the change is to "provide clarity that our spaces — including our cafes, patios and restrooms — are for use by customers and partners." Other updates to the code of conduct include a ban on smoking, vaping, panhandling, as well as a sustained ban on the consumption of outside alcohol.
More about Starbucks' open door policy
First introduced in 2018, Starbucks' now-reversed open door policy was the brand's attempt to make the shops more inclusive towards the communities in which they existed. The policy was a response to the viral arrest of two Black men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia who believed they were racially profiled by staff while waiting in the coffee shop for a friend. The men, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson, eventually reached a settlement with the company that included a $200,000 pledge from Starbucks to support young entrepreneurs in Philadelphia.
Looking to rehabilitate its image after what was widely considered a PR tragedy, Starbucks implemented the well-received open door policy, which allowed use of store facilities to members of the public regardless of purchase. While the move was initially viewed as overwhelmingly positive, it eventually led to safety concerns among Starbucks employees who reported incidents of drug use in the shops, among other issues that endangered staff and customers. In response, the company shuttered 16 locations across the country in 2022, citing safety issues and other disruptive behaviors. These issues are said to have influenced the company's decision to ultimately revoke the open door policy entirely.