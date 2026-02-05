'Best Italian Bread Outside Italy': Pittsburgh's Iconic Bakery Nears 100 Years Of Operation

Pittsburgh has all the advantages of a big city, in smaller packaging. You like recreational outdoor spaces? Head to Schenley Park. Want to be astounded by architecture? Check out the Cathedral of Learning on the University of Pittsburgh's campus. Want to eat like the locals? You've got the iconic Primanti Bros. sandwich and its unique Pittsburgh Rare steak. But if you want to find the true soul of Pittsburgh's carb scene, you have to look toward Mancini's Bakery, a historic institution nearing 100 years of operation.

Mancini's, which operates both a tremendously sized on-site bakery and shop in McKees Rocks, as well as a smaller space and store in the Strip District, has been in operation since 1926, and it has remained in the Mancini family ever since. The bakery has become a beloved staple in the Pittsburgh area, owing much of its success to the foundations on which it was built in the early 20th century, when an Italian immigrant named James Mancini apprenticed himself to a baker at the tender age of 14.

One of OG Mancini's top legacies is his signature twist loaf; to this day, bakers still follow his original recipe and twisting method. Additionally, the stores sell a few dozen other doughy creations, like pepperoni and sausage rolls, and marbled rye loaves (which would be perfect for a roast beef sandwich). The years have passed and this bakery has endured, in part because, as one Trip Advisor reviewer proclaimed, Mancini's might just create and sell the "best Italian bread outside Italy."