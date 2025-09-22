What Is Pittsburgh Rare Steak And What Makes It Unique

People order their steaks in all different ways, with the most common styles being medium, medium-rare, or medium-well. However, can you imagine a steak so charred on the outside that its crust looks nearly as black as coal, yet when you cut into it, the center remains barely warm, almost raw? That's the essence of the "Pittsburgh Rare," and contrary to all the steak myths out there about rare steak consumption, people who eat it love it.

There are a lot of stories floating around about the origin of the way its cooked, from steel mill workers who needed to cook their food quickly, so they threw it on a blasting hot surface, to a restaurant that allowed selection of a cut from a live cow, seared it high and fast, and then served it while the meat still had the internal temperature of the cow's body. There's also the theory that someone just burnt a steak in a restaurant, and explained it away as that's what they meant to do. That last claim is heavily disputed; those who are professional culinary experts say that the harmony of flavors that come together from an expert sear and teetering the line of rareness on the inside is intentional — not accidental.

What grabs your attention about the Pittsburgh Rare apart from other rare steaks is the intensity of that crust. Traditional rare focuses on keeping the middle red and juicy, but doesn't emphasize the exterior. Pittsburgh Rare reverses the balance, as the focus is moreso about the aggressive sear that creates a smoky, bitter edge while locking in the meat's natural tenderness inside. You end up with a dramatic contrast of texture and taste that many say is the only way to eat a steak.