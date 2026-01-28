The 5 Best New Aldi Groceries You Can't Miss In February 2026
Aldi enthusiasts know that the low-cost retailer regularly carries tons of hidden gems, but it's also home to some serious steals and limited-edition products. In fact, one of the best hacks for shopping at the store is to steer your quarter-holding cart straight to the Aldi Finds section to find the newest foods and other merch that may range from a triple slow-cooker or inexpensive cast iron skillet to pots that are affordable Williams Sonoma dupes.
January ushered in its own share of Finds, but February will also see new deals on the shelves. If you're excited for the Big Game, you might want to snag the set of football-shaped dishes with an accompanying tray designed to look like a classic playing field for serving up your Super Bowl snacks. But if you're on the hunt for food, there are more than a few options, some of which will be just as great for game-watching as they might be for serving up goodness for the day of love later in the month. Of course, don't wait until then to go seek these out since it's possible they'll fly right off the shelves.
Celebrate Valentine's Day with these festive macarons
Aldi's Specialty Selected Heart Shaped Macarons will be in stores on February 4, 2026 and come in a package of six gluten-free sweets for just $3.89. Not only are they festive in shape, but in their vanilla and raspberry flavors. At that price, the answer to the question "Will you be mine?" may be a hard yes.
Enjoy gelato, minus the trip to Italy
For more sweets, Aldi is stocking the freezer with its Sundae Shoppe Italian Gelato Cups on February 4, 2026. In the past, the store has sold flavors like pistachio, limoncello, and tiramisu. If you're partial to the latter flavor, these $3.99 cappuccino-inspired cups may be just what you need to add to your cart.
Bulk up your breakfast with stuffed waffles
Looking for a hearty way to start the day? Aldi is delivering on that, too, with its Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles, which will hit stores on February 11, 2026. These potentially handheld savory treats are made with chicken sausage, egg, and reduced-fat cheddar, all stuffed into a maple-sweetened brioche waffle. At $5.95 for a box of four, your morning drive-thru may start to miss you.
Pick up pierogies for a hearty dinner
Your Aldi may already carry potato and cheddar pierogies (though not all products are always available at every location) but get ready for a new take with its Bremer Potato & Onion Pierogies. This $9.99 package contains four pounds of pierogi, clocking in at 12 servings, so you'll be ready to feed a crowd when they arrive in stores on February 18, 2026.
Easy soda bread is on the February menu
To round out the list of sweets and main meals is ALDI Irish Soda or Beer Bread Mix (available February 25, 2026). At $2.49, and requiring few other ingredients besides the mixes themselves, it's an easy and fairly affordable way to whip up a snack or side if you keep it stocked in your pantry.