The $23 Aldi Pot That Gives Williams Sonoma A Run For Its Money

Updating your kitchen cookware can seem like a momentous task, specifically for your wallet — especially when you look at the prices at home goods retailer Williams Sonoma. If you're in the market for a stainless steel stockpot, for example, a 12-quart Cuisinart version will set you back $90. Yikes! Many of us have a much more modest budget, and that's where Aldi, home of the highest-rated $3 snack of the year and ridiculously cheap bread, taps in. The Germany-based grocery store chain sells a pretty close dupe of the Williams Sonoma stock pot — and it's only $23.

About 90% of Aldi's inventory includes house brands, and this 12-quart stainless steel stockpot is no different, sold under the Crofton brand (which encompasses much of its cookware and kitchen gadgets). And while the price tag might indicate that the pot is of lower quality than the $90 version, the reviews from customers suggest otherwise. On the Aldi subreddit, one person wrote that the stockpot "does awesome. Bottom is quite thick, so no burning" (via Reddit).

There is one major downside, though. The Crofton stockpot is an Aldi Find, so each store only gets one shipment of them for the week that it's released, and they might sell out quickly.