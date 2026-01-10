The 5 Best New Aldi Groceries You Can't Miss In January 2026

There are so many reasons to love shopping at Aldi. Not only does the grocery store chain pride itself on keeping the cost of groceries affordable with its plethora of in-store brands, but anyone who has explored the store and its irresistible middle section — a hotbed of cute homewares and apparel — knows Aldi also offers some seriously fun products. After all, there's a reason why there are over 2500 locations across the United States.

One of the best parts about being an Aldi shopper is seeing what they come out with next. Aldi regularly releases a steady stream of craveable limited-edition seasonal items and new, "here to stay" grocery products — and the January 2026 drop is no exception. Whether you're looking for a quick-and-easy weeknight meal or to satisfy your sweet tooth, here are some of the new Aldi grocery items that we're most excited to put in our cart in 2026.