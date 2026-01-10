The 5 Best New Aldi Groceries You Can't Miss In January 2026
There are so many reasons to love shopping at Aldi. Not only does the grocery store chain pride itself on keeping the cost of groceries affordable with its plethora of in-store brands, but anyone who has explored the store and its irresistible middle section — a hotbed of cute homewares and apparel — knows Aldi also offers some seriously fun products. After all, there's a reason why there are over 2500 locations across the United States.
One of the best parts about being an Aldi shopper is seeing what they come out with next. Aldi regularly releases a steady stream of craveable limited-edition seasonal items and new, "here to stay" grocery products — and the January 2026 drop is no exception. Whether you're looking for a quick-and-easy weeknight meal or to satisfy your sweet tooth, here are some of the new Aldi grocery items that we're most excited to put in our cart in 2026.
Choceur Love Around the World Chocolate
On January 14, just in time for Valentine's Day, Aldi is releasing Choceur Love Around the World Chocolate, featuring a mix of milk, dark, and white chocolates with a variety of fillings, including pistachio — a nod to the viral Dubai chocolate. With four individual chocolates for around $4.99, this set not only sounds super tasty, but it's also the perfect size for a quick gift or snack. Not to mention, you could top a frozen dessert with these or even use them instead of your usual chocolate next time you make s'mores in the oven.
Mama Cozzi's Beef Brisket Pizza
In terms of convenience, nothing beats a frozen pizza. We're particularly excited about the January 14 release of Aldi's Mama Cozzi's Pit Smoked Brisket Pizza, which features a deliciously savory mix of pit-smoked brisket, a rich cheddar cheese sauce, caramelized onions, and red peppers — perfect for those times when you're craving barbecue and pizza. Not a fan of beef? Also coming soon is the Chicken and Jalapeño Pizza, a thin-crust pie topped with smoked cheddar ranch sauce and grilled chicken. At $5.99 each, either of these options would make a delicious weeknight meal — especially when paired with our tips for elevating a frozen pizza.
Southern Grove Whole Dipped Freeze Dried Strawberries
Also hitting shelves on January 14 are these Southern Grove Whole Dipped Freeze-Dried Strawberries, featuring a cocoa-flavoured yogurt coating for $5.49. Freeze-dried berries have an irresistible, crunchy, melt-in-your-mouth texture. We're excited to taste how the strawberries' crispy fruitiness pairs with the sweet creaminess of the yogurt topping. Even better: They also come in a raspberry variety. Arriving in time for Valentine's Day, these would make a cute gift or sweet treat. They'd also be incredible as a topping on oatmeal or a yogurt bowl.
Appetitos Crab Rangoon
Dumpling fans will probably want to get a hold of Aldi's new Crab Rangoon Wontons. In stores January 21, they feature a crispy wonton wrapper filled with cream cheese and crab. Available in a 6-ounce package for $3.69, these will be perfect for a quick appetizer or meal served with a side of dipping sauce. These wontons would also taste fantastic added to your favorite ramen or Asian-inspired soup.
Fremont Fish Market Bavarian Pretzel Breaded Shrimp
We love crunchy breaded shrimp, especially when the breading has a little extra something. So, we're looking forward to trying the new Fremont Fish Market Bavarian Pretzel Breaded Shrimp, which is arriving in stores on January 28. Bavarian pretzels typically feature coarse salt and a sweet mustard sauce for dipping, so these will probably have a nice zip and umami. Available in a 10-ounce bag for $5.99, Aldi is also releasing these breaded shrimp in a chilli lime flavor, which we imagine will be perfect for making shrimp tacos.