The Costco Find That's Beloved By Over 15,000 Fans
Between more than a dozen affordable whiskeys, bulk variety packs of seltzer water, and a wide selection of juices, the beverage section at Costco is highly competitive. However, more than 15,000 customers have given Zipfizz Multi-Vitamin Hydration Drink Mix five-star reviews, citing its flavor and energy-boosting qualities.
One review claims it gives "lots of energy, no buzz" thanks to having no added sugar and a helpful dose of B12. Other customers agree, with one reviewer saying they've started using it as a substitute for morning coffee to avoid a late-day caffeine crash. Zipfizz also contains a blend of vitamins and minerals critical to a strong immune system, including vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin B6. One customer with multiple sclerosis swore by its lack of jitter-inducing energy and the convenience of not having to portion out supplements every day.
An Amazon creator also pointed to the design of the packaging. While many drink flavoring agents are sold in paper or plastic pouches that must be torn open, Zipfizz comes in a hard, resealable plastic tube, which allows users to portion out a specific amount and save the rest. While Zipfizz is marketed as a water-flavoring agent, the various flavors — ranging from blue raspberry to piña colada — can be used for a variety of purposes, including desserts and cocktails.
Zipfizz flavors and facts to keep in mind
There's no small debate about the best Zipfizz flavor in Costco's comment section, but one customer said any flavor turns water into a beverage that's halfway between soda and juice. However, other customers complained that Zipfizz, like other zero-sugar soft drinks, contained sucralose and that this warded them off of buying it again.
Some reviewers likened Zipfizz's fruit punch flavor to classic Hi-C while others claimed the lack of sugar made it taste a bit odd. Most folks agreed that pink grapefruit was an overall winner, being both tangy and sweet while still maintaining a distinct fruity flavor. Another reviewer lauded Zipfizz flavors because they lacked a certain saltiness common in other sports drinks. However, several customers warned off getting too attached to any one flavor, as the company seemed to regularly discontinue them to keep the product line lean.
Despite its lack of sugar and celebrated flavors, you may want to avoid Zipfizz if you have a particular aversion to sucralose, a type of artificial sweetener. When used too much in anything from sports drinks to store-bought barbecue sauce, the flavor is overwhelming. Though little study has been done on sucralose specifically, artificial sweeteners behind the myth that diet soda is healthy should be consumed based on your own personal medical history and preference.