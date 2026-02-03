The Costco Find That's Beloved By Over 15,000 Fans

Between more than a dozen affordable whiskeys, bulk variety packs of seltzer water, and a wide selection of juices, the beverage section at Costco is highly competitive. However, more than 15,000 customers have given Zipfizz Multi-Vitamin Hydration Drink Mix five-star reviews, citing its flavor and energy-boosting qualities.

One review claims it gives "lots of energy, no buzz" thanks to having no added sugar and a helpful dose of B12. Other customers agree, with one reviewer saying they've started using it as a substitute for morning coffee to avoid a late-day caffeine crash. Zipfizz also contains a blend of vitamins and minerals critical to a strong immune system, including vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin B6. One customer with multiple sclerosis swore by its lack of jitter-inducing energy and the convenience of not having to portion out supplements every day.

An Amazon creator also pointed to the design of the packaging. While many drink flavoring agents are sold in paper or plastic pouches that must be torn open, Zipfizz comes in a hard, resealable plastic tube, which allows users to portion out a specific amount and save the rest. While Zipfizz is marketed as a water-flavoring agent, the various flavors — ranging from blue raspberry to piña colada — can be used for a variety of purposes, including desserts and cocktails.