Avoid This Vintage Planter At Thrift Stores For Your Own Safety

A nice, sturdy planter can cost you a pretty penny, so it's natural to want to thrift one rather than buy it new at the store. However, when you're browsing your options, keep a lookout for pieces from Willy Guhl, because while his work was beautiful and functional, many of his pieces were made with Eternit, a type of cement that contains asbestos.

Before the health risks were fully understood, the durability and heat resistance of asbestos made it a popular material for everything from roofing to Julia Child's baking tile. However, the danger of asbestos arises if the material becomes friable — meaning it begins to flake, crack, or crumble. Even in outdoor, well-ventilated areas, disturbing these fibers can lead to inhalation, which puts you at risk of long-term respiratory issues. Pets or wildlife can also be at risk if they sniff or dig at a weathered planter. Furthermore, asbestos fibers can shed into the soil over time, creating a hidden hazard for you when you are repotting or digging in the garden.

Many collectors covet Guhl's pieces, so most stores will advertise a piece's origins and charge upward of $1,000 for a planter. Some have a maker's mark with the word "Eternit," but others, both from Guhl and other sources, may have white striations, a telltale sign of asbestos fibers. Fortunately, modern, safer materials can be just as lightweight and affordable as Eternit without the risk, so whether you're thrifting, buying new, or repurposing, you have plenty of options.