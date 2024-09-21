The Reason Julia Child Baked With An Asbestos Tile

Julia Child was a pioneer in her time, and brought the joy of French cuisine to millions. But behind her jovial exterior was a serious cook. She was fastidious when it came to writing recipes, often bordering on scientific. And while some of those recipes have become iconic, one in particular proves memorable for an ... unusual reason. In 1970, she published her recipe for a baguette — by all accounts, it's pretty good, until she recommends baking your baguette on, of all things, an asbestos floor tile.

Obviously, this is completely insane. Child didn't know at the time (and altered the recipe as soon as she found out), but asbestos is an extremely hazardous material that causes multiple malignant cancers. You absolutely should not bake with it. Ever. Nonetheless, using the asbestos tile would indeed have improved her bread.

It's all to do with something called oven spring. This phenomenon in baking causes bread to grow up to 30% of its original size in its first 10 minutes in the oven, which, when perfected, leads to a fantastic crust and a light, airy crumb. Julia was using the asbestos tile to replicate the floor of a proper bakery oven, which holds a great deal of heat and really maximizes that oven spring. Baguettes should be baked very quickly, and the tile would allow a rapid transfer of heat to the dough, resulting in a solid baguette, even at home.